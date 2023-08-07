When is Taco Bell open for breakfast?

When your love for Taco Bell runs deep, cravings can come at any time of day. The fast-food chain may be known for savory lunch and dinner options like the Beefy Crunch Burrito and the Crispy Chicken Taco, but it also has a pretty robust breakfast menu that often flies under the radar.

Curious to know what the restaurant has in store for the most important meal of the day? Here's all the essential info.

Is Taco Bell open for breakfast?

Taco Bell's full breakfast spread. We're already getting hungry. Taco Bell Corp.

Per a Taco Bell spokesperson, the company introduced breakfast items to menus in some restaurants across the country in 2014. These days, the majority of the popular chain's locations serve breakfast.

Taco Bell’s breakfast hours typically run between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time. Customers can visit the company's store locator online to see if their local restaurant offers breakfast.

Can you order breakfast via the Taco Bell app?

Customers can order breakfast in one of two ways: on the Taco Bell mobile app or at their local restaurant.

What’s on the Taco Bell breakfast menu?

Taco Bell's breakfast burritos galore. Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell is constantly switching up its offerings, but the current menu features 23 items, ranging from drinks to sides and combo meals. Customers can also order complimentary packets of Breakfast Salsa to spice up their meal. Here's a quick glance at the menu:

Drinks:

Regular Iced Coffee

Premium Hot Coffee

Hot Cinnabon Delights Coffee

Iced Cinnabon Delights Coffee

Sides:

Hash Brown

Cinnabon Delights (2 pack and 12 pack)

Breakfast entrées:

Breakfast Crunchwrap in bacon, sausage and California varieties

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito in steak, sausage and bacon varieties

Breakfast Quesadilla in sausage, bacon and steak varieties

Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito in bacon, sausage and potato varieties

Combos:

Breakfast Crunchwrap Combo

Breakfast Quesadilla Combo

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Combo

Bell Breakfast Box

Taco Bell expanded its breakfast menu in 2021.

Taco Bell announced its plans to make breakfast available at 90% of its restaurants nationwide in 2021.

The company also added several new items to the menu, including the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito (with and without steak) and the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato.

In 2022, the fast-food chain teamed up with comedian Pete Davidson and embarked on a cheeky ad campaign to apologize for two breakfast menu items — the Naked Egg Taco and the Waffle Taco — which previously flopped. The restaurant also revealed that it was sticking with more traditional breakfast offerings.

“Taco Bell got too caught up with today’s hustle and forgot people like to ease into their morning with tasty, simple food. Here to stay are delicious burritos and Crunch-things or Crunchwraps or whatever they’re called,” Davidson said at the time.