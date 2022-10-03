Pete Davidson is stepping in to help Taco Bell apologize for its breakfast menu

Sometimes what it takes to get on the right track is to admit when your food was all wrong.

On Sept. 3, Taco Bell announced that it would be going on an apology tour of sorts. Tapping Pete Davidson to do the deed, the fast food joint brought the former "Saturday Night Live" and current “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Meet Cute” star on as their official “Brand Apologist" to deliver a message: “We’re sorry.”

Taco Bell has enlisted the help of Pete Davidson to apologize for its innovative breakfast menu. Taco Bell

In the announcement, Taco Bell singled out two of their previous innovations that the brand said went a step too far. First, the Naked Egg Taco, released in August of 2017. Filled with cheese, potatoes and bacon or sausage in a shell made entirely of fried egg, one review of the item called it the “worst fast food breakfast of 2017."

Taco Bell is sorry for former The Naked Egg Taco (2017-2018) Taco Bell

The other item singled out was 2014’s Waffle Taco, which consisted of a waffle wrapped around a sausage patty or bacon, filled with scrambled eggs, cheese and served with a side of sweet syrup you could pour right on top.

Taco Bell's Waffle Taco was called "one of the biggest flops in Taco Bell history." Taco Bell

The Waffle Taco lasted a year, unfortunately becoming, as one article deemed the item, “one of the biggest flops in Taco Bell history.”

Taco Bell says it is now ditching the wild ideas for now and embracing the comfort and familiarity of the morning breakfast routine by offering eggs, cheese and hash browns “the Taco Bell way.” And this is where Pete Davidson enters the picture.

Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap, or "Crunch Thing," made with fluffy eggs, sausage, crispy hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Taco Bell

Taco Bell said that Davidson will star in an upcoming ad campaign in which Taco Bell will pledge to tone things down before 11 a.m., the taco chain’s breakfast cutoff time.

This will come in the form of two upcoming 30-second television ads featuring Davidson that are expected to be released in October and will run until Christmas Eve. In advance of the ads release, Davidson gave a taste of what’s to come.

“I like to think I might be the muse behind Live Más, which is probably why they brought me on to apologize for their maybe-too-extreme innovations in the mornings,” said Pete Davidson, Taco Bell “Brand Apologist” in a press release.

“Taco Bell got too caught up with today’s hustle and forgot people like to ease into their morning with tasty, simple food. Here to stay are delicious burritos and Crunch-things or Crunchwraps or whatever they’re called,” Davidson said.

If you’re wondering why Taco Bell is going on an apology tour rather than just quietly revamping their menu, the fast food chain is aware of the infamy of their breakfast offerings, which critics once said “shouldn’t exist.”

“We honestly over-innovated in breakfast,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief brand officer, in an interview with CNN Business. “When you look at today’s consumer and the [fast food] breakfast business, it’s about familiarity and it’s about comfort.”

Tresvant said that Taco Bell hired Pete Davidson specifically for his experience with public apologies. This may point to a couple of notable instances where the Catholic Church and politician Dan Crenshaw either demanded or received an apology from the comedian.

Even though Davidson didn’t apologize to the Catholic Church and later took back the apology he did give to Crenshaw, he does have relevant public apology experience. Let's just hope he doesn't take this one back.