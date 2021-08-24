Taco Bell officially bringing back breakfast, adding new menu items

You'll soon be able to pick up some delicious breakfast at a Taco Bell near you.

The fast food chain announced on Monday that it's adding several breakfast items to its menu next month.

Monday's announcement marks a shift in the chain's early morning strategy, which previously had only select locations offering breakfast items. The company hopes to expand that to make breakfast available in "90% of restaurants nationwide by mid-September," according to a release.

Taco Bell fans are likely thrilled to hear about the new additions to the menu, especially since the fast food chain has removed many popular items over the past year in an effort to streamline its menu and speed up service while dealing with labor shortages during the pandemic.

Rapper Lil Nas X is returning to his roots by helping the company promote the new breakfast items. The Grammy Award winner worked at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell in 2017. In his new role, he will serve as the chain's new "Chief Impact Officer."

life has come full circle, i officially work at taco bell again. https://t.co/Z0xWBdHIFS — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

"life has come full circle, i officially work at taco bell again," the rapper joked in a tweet on Monday.

As the "Chief Impact Officer," he will promote his upcoming album "Montero" with the fast food chain and take part in "menu innovations." Lil Nas X will also partner with the company's foundation to announce winners of Taco Bell's "Live Más" scholarship.

So, what can you expect from the new breakfast menu? As first reported by Thrillist, several new breakfast burritos are the stars of the show.

The Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito has eggs, sausage or bacon, and nacho cheese sauce. The upgraded version, the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, comes with two servings of eggs, the choice of bacon or sausage, potato bites and pico de gallo.

The Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito is filled with eggs, your choice or bacon or sausage, cheese and a hash brown.

Then there's the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak, if you're in the mood for a little beef, and the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato, which has eggs, potatoes and nacho cheese sauce.

It appears the company's pre-existing Breakfast Crunchwrap will also be available.

Last summer, Taco Bello announced that it was getting rid of several popular items, including the 7-Layer Burrito, Potato Bites and Loaded Grillers.

A few months later, Taco Bell customers saw a second wave of menu cuts, with several items on the chopping block, including the Nachos Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and Spicy Tostada.

When the restaurant announced that it planned to stop selling Mexican Pizza, customers started a petition in an attempt to save the beloved menu item.

In December, the chain brought back several discontinued items for a limited time, like its ever-popular Nacho Fries, though Mexican Pizza wasn't on the list.

Then in January, Taco Bell made its vegetarian and vegan customers pretty happy when it announced that popular potato dishes like Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and Spicy Potato Soft Tacos would be returning to its menu.

Taco Bell is not the only fast food chain to make menu cuts amid the pandemic. Many McDonald's locations stopped serving all-day breakfast items and reduced menu options in March 2020. In Spring 2021, Chick-Fil-A announced it would no longer serve decaf coffee and bagels.