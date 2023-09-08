Taco Bell brings back a fan-favorite item after a 4-year hiatus

The culinary minds over at Taco Bell must be working overtime because there is once again a slew of new and returning items that have been added to the menu this month.

On Sept. 7, Taco Bell revealed it’s welcoming back its Rolled Chicken Tacos for a limited time. The item was first introduced to menus in 2014, and was last available in 2019. A two-pack that includes one dip will set customers back $2.99, and a four-pack with two dips costs $5.49.

Taco Bell’s returning Rolled Chicken Tacos. Taco Bell

If you’re super hungry, you can get a Rolled Chicken Tacos Deluxe Box. For $9.49, it includes two Rolled Chicken Tacos, a dip, a Beef Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, an order of Cinnamon Twists and a medium fountain drink of your choosing.

And for $14.99, the Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Pack includes four Rolled Chicken Tacos, a duo of dips of your choice, four crunchy tacos and four soft tacos.

Taco Bell’s Rolled Chicken Taco ingredients

Taco Bell’s take on taquitos (or flautas) contains a fried white corn tortilla filled with marinated and shredded all-white-meat chicken and comes with Spicy Ranch sauce which can be swapped according to preference.

Taco Bell’s Rolled Chicken Taco nutrition facts

Here is the nutrition information for a two-pack of Rolled Chicken Tacos, according to Taco Bell’s Nutrition Calculator:

Calories: 250

250 Total fat: 11g (14% daily value)

11g (14% daily value) Cholesterol: 20mg (7%)

20mg (7%) Sodium: 460mg (20%)

460mg (20%) Total carbohydrates: 28g (10%)

28g (10%) Protein: 10g

New items on Taco Bell’s menu

Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza

This spicy take on the Mexican Pizza, which was first tested in December 2022, contains two pizza shells filled with refried beans and seasoned beef and topped with the chain’s Mexican Pizza Sauce, nacho cheese sauce, three cheeses, diced tomatoes and a smattering of sliced jalapeños. It costs the same as the original — $4.49 — or you can get it the Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza Combo, which includes a Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza, two Crunchy Tacos Supreme and a large fountain drink, for $9.99.

Taco Bell’s Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza. Taco Bell

$2 Chicken Burritos

There are two chicken-based burritos that go for only $2 each. First up, the Chicken Enchilada Burrito features a tortilla wrapped around grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, three cheeses and reduced-fat sour cream.

Secondly, the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito includes a flour tortilla with grilled chicken, fiesta tortilla chips, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and a combo of avocado ranch and chipotle sauces.

Strawberry Freezes

Taco Bell is now offering two new strawberry beverages as a farewell to summer: the Wild Strawberry Freeze and the Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze, which comes swirled with sweet vanilla cream. Both drinks can be purchased at $3.19 for the 16-ounce size, or $3.99 for 20 ounces. From 2 to 5 p.m. local time, Taco Bell is running a “Happier Hour” where a 16-ounce drink will only run you $1.

Taco Bell’s Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze and Strawberry Twists. Taco Bell

Strawberry Twists

And finally, Taco Bell has come up with a berry good remix on its Cinnamon Twists. Strawberry Twists come dusted with sweet-tart strawberry sugar for $1, or 50 cents when paired with the Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze in a single order.

Items being tested

The above menu items are all available nationwide, but other items are being tested in select markets, like $2 Stackers in Tuscon, Arizona, as well as a Cheesy Chicken Crispanada in Atlanta, Georgia. Taco Bell also recently tested a Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato at one location in California and apparently sold out in under five days.

Taco Bell deals running through mid-October

Taco Bell's New offerings. Taco Bell

Taco Bell is also offering loads of deals, giving customers the opportunity to save via its own app and third-party delivery services. Check out the full list of offers running until Oct. 14 below.

