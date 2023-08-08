Taco Bell is wasting no time after its “Taco Tuesday” victory, except it’s the fans who will be cashing in on its first official use of the phrase.

On Aug. 8, the Tex-Mex-inspired chain announced it will be paying for your Taco Tuesday meal — even if it’s not at one of its many taco establishments.

The move celebrates the “liberation” of the Taco Tuesday trademark in 49 states, according to Taco Bell, who famously brought a trademark suit against regional restaurant chain Taco John’s with the goal of freeing the use of the phrase.

To celebrate its victory, on Sept. 12, Taco Bell is partnering with DoorDash to open a $5 million taco tab that will cover a portion of fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican cuisine.

Fans can score a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday for four Tuesdays this summer. Taco Bell

Additionally, leading up to the big day celebration, all Taco Bell locations will be offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday, with no purchase necessary. That’s right: On Aug. 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5, a free Doritos Locos Taco, a nacho cheese Doritos shell filled with seasoned beef, cheddar cheese and lettuce, is well within your clutches.

If you’re wondering which unlucky state still can’t utter “Taco Tuesday” without possible legal ramifications, the Taco Tuesday trademark was freed in all states except New Jersey. Therefore, the DoorDash offer will be limited to the 49 states where Taco Tuesday has been liberated.

“Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s U.S. chief marketing officer, in a press release. “When tacos win, we all win. We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

In July, Taco John’s announced it was waving the sour cream-white flag, giving up its fight to protect its Taco Tuesday trademark, and said it planned to use the money needed to defend its trademark for charitable causes instead.

“Not only did Taco John’s act benefit thousands of businesses across 49 states by making the term Taco Tuesday more freely available, Taco John’s also made a meaningful donation to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) for $40,000, which the Taco Bell Foundation has matched,” reads Taco Bell’s press release.

It looks like all’s well that ends well in taco land.