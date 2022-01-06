Taco Bell launches taco-a-day subscription program nationwide

Taco Bell is launching a taco-a-day subscription program nationwide Thursday to drive more frequent visits.

Customers with the Taco Lover’s Pass can order one taco — a crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, Doritos Locos taco or the supreme version of any of those — each day for 30 days straight on the chain’s app.

The pass costs around $10 a month, depending on the location.

In its latest quarter, the Yum Brands chain reported U.S. same-store sales growth of 5%, falling short of Wall Street’s high expectations. Taco Bell is typically the top performer in Yum’s portfolio.

The chain has struggled to recover late-night and breakfast sales throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but it relaunched breakfast in August. The subscription program will likely encourage more frequent visits from customers, who might choose to order additional items with their subscription taco.

Taco Bell tested the subscription program in Tucson, Arizona, in September and saw measured success. According to Taco Bell, 20% of customers who purchased the pass were new to the chain’s rewards program. Another 20% of consumers renewed their pass for a second time.

Other restaurant chains have launched similar subscription programs, with mixed success.

Restaurant Brand International’s Burger King launched a coffee subscription program in 2019 for $5 a month to help promote its breakfast menu but discontinued it several months later.

Panera Bread, which is privately owned, launched its own version in 2020 that offered unlimited coffee and tea for $8.99 a month, with three free months baked in. Less than a year later, the program had nearly half a million paying subscribers.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com.