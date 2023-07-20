McDonald’s is dropping a brand-new McFlurry

McDonald’s is spreading the news, and its latest headline is peanut-buttery.

On July 19, McDonald’s announced it is adding a brand-new McFlurry to its dessert lineup: The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry. The news comes on the heels of a successful — and viral — run for its last sweet menu addition: the Grimace Shake, which has since left the menu.

The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry comes on August 9. McDonald’s

“The rumors are true: the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is officially making its way to participating McDonald’s locations nationwide starting August 9,” McDonald’s wrote on its Menu Spotter page.

The new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is made with Mickey D’s signature vanilla soft serve, blended with a crispy cereal mix and chocolaty peanut butter cookie pieces to create a salty-sweet treat. It will be available for a limited time, while supplies last. (Could be good in that viral McFlurry Hash Browns sandwich, just saying.)

News of the dessert’s arrival has been percolating for a while since an O.G. flavor, the Resse’s McFlurry, was discontinued in 2012. In January 2022, Chewboom spotted the new, crunchy dessert item being tested in Pasadena, California, describing it as a “peanut buttery delight.”

Early buzz for the new McFlurry has already been pretty positive, with fans of the combo of ice cream and peanut butter excited to give the item a try.

“Okay McD, now you have my attention!” tweeted one person.

“McDonald’s got a Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry?! I’m about to do 80 on Main Street…” wrote another Twitter user. (Drive safely to your local drive-thru, please!)

“Loving these new additions to the menu,” commented one fan on Instagram.

“This is not a drill,” tweeted someone else.

Even some employees of the chain have expressed their excitement online.

“I work at McDonald’s i can’t wait for this McFlurry ❤️🙌,” commented one Instagram user.

Of course, some folks took this as an opportunity to rag on the chain’s seemingly endless instances of broken ice cream machines, begging the McDonaldland gods — or the FTC — to make sure they’re in tip-top shape at their local drive-thru.

“Their machines are always broken so…” tweeted one person.

“Why do they keep adding new ice cream to the menu when the machine is constantly ‘down,’” asked one Instagram user, preemptively upset about the possibility of peanut buttery disappointment.

You might want to make sure your local Mickey D’s ice cream machine is working before you order the chain’s spicy new menu additions (in select markets) — the Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin and the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese — or else you won’t have the cool, sweet relief of a McFlurry to wash it down with.

The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is not the only McFlurry that has made its grand debut this year. In April, a Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, featuring vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies, appeared at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide, for a limited time.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. TODAY Illustration / McDonalds

Because the fandom for McFlurries has been so fervent for so long, McDonald’s has also played into what makes the dessert special by offering a comedic deal regarding its spoons with square-shaped handles. In 2021, McDonald’s offered to give away McFlurries to everyone who thought the spoon was a straw, which apparently, was a lot of people.