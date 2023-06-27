Starbucks is adding 3 new drinks to its permanent menu

Frozen drinks are a dime a dozen when summer rolls around, but they have a tendency of fading slowly into the distance once the weather cools down. Lucky for us, Starbucks is hoping to change that.

On June 27, the chain officially added three frozen drinks to its permanent menu, meaning customers will be able to enjoy the refreshing beverages long after summer is over.

The new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages are available now in the United States and Canada, and they're a slushy spin on the Starbucks Refreshers that have been around for over 10 years.

The new lineup. Courtesy Starbucks

The three flavors ― Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade ― are made with Starbucks Refreshers beverages and blended with lemonade, pieces of fruit and a dash of strawberry puree.

“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconutmilk, lemonade or blending with ice,” Starbucks Senior Beverage Developer Matt Thornton said in a press release. “Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”

Here's everything we know about the newest additions to the Starbucks menu:

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Courtesy Starbucks

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers are made with a mix of pineapple and passion fruit flavors then mixed with lemonade and diced pineapple.

Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade

Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refresher Courtesy Starbucks

Described as a new take on strawberry lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers feature notes of acai and strawberry, and they're mixed with ice, lemonade and strawberries.

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Courtesy Starbucks

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers apparently taste like sweet mango and dragon fruit and are mixed with ice, lemonade and pieces of dragon fruit.

Ready-to-drink summer beverages

If you don't feel like venturing out for drinks, Starbucks recently released new ready-to-drink bottled beverages. The lineup includes Starbucks Pink Drink, a mix of strawberry and acai flavors, and Starbucks Paradise, a mix of pineapple and passion fruit flavors.