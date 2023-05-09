Starbucks is now charging extra for a popular drink customization and fans are furious

If you're a regular Starbucks Refreshers drinker, this news may come as a shock.

On May 9, Starbucks will start charging an additional $1 for Starbucks Refreshers beverages customized with "no water," the company confirmed to TODAY.com.

“This change allows us to provide a more consistent approach to customization, similar to other beverage customizations such as adding an espresso shot or syrup which incur an additional charge,” a Starbucks spokesperson says.

The spokesperson also added that Starbucks Refreshers drinks can still be customized with light or no ice, free of charge, which may help put rumors online that say the opposite to rest.

Lately, social media has been abuzz with speculation (and confusion) among customers and baristas on potential pricing changes to Starbucks drinks and the ice they contain.

A recent post shared in the r/Starbucks subreddit is adding to the confusion, as it features a sign apparently hanging in the window of a Starbucks.

“I thought there would be an extra charge for light ice, but it’s not even orderable,” wrote the Redditor.

Highlighted on the sign, a passage reads that Starbucks Refreshers will no longer be orderable with light ice at all, contradicting confirmed reports.

“We wanted to provide notice prior to policy change. Please ask a barista if you have any questions,” the sign reads.

Elsewhere on the internet, the confusion was also driven in part by self-proclaimed Starbucks employees.

“Wait, so @Starbucks is going to up charge if you order a drink with NO ice or LIGHT ice?” asked a Twitter user, including a screenshot from a TikTok depicting a Starbucks barista that reads, “When customers start to realize we’re charging $1 for light ice/ no ice starting May 9th.”

“Cos they have to put more of the drink they’re making in the cup? The drink I’m already buying?” the Twitter user continued. “What’s next, charging to use the drive thru or breathing the air inside the store?”

And then there was a viral TikTok that got some facts right and some wrong about the changes, further feeding into the confusion.

“You guys, Starbucks is giving us another price increase just in time for summer,” said TikToker @4rayah.sunshine before sharing the new “no water” charge policy in a video that has 1.5 million views. But the user then goes on to share the false light-ice-charge rumor.

“Can’t wait to get yelled at over this even though our wages aren’t being increased at ALLLL,” wrote a TikToker who claims to be a Starbucks barista.

“Just a reminder this is the company’s doing and us baristas have no control so please don’t take this out on the barista we hate price increase too,” wrote another.

Additionally, three Starbucks employees told Business Insider that they were nervous about facing backlash from customers over the new charge.

“As with other such changes, the responsibilities of informing customers will largely fall to partners in store,” an anonymous Starbucks employee told Insider.

It's worth noting that customers with a specific ice preference can now make their own Refreshers in the comfort of their own home. On April 3, Starbucks introduced ready-to-drink bottled beverages — like the popular Pink Drink — to grocery stores nationwide.