McDonald’s has a new Cookies & Crème Pie — but there’s a catch

The Oreo McFlurry is about to get a new, piping-hot, cookies-and-cream-themed friend.

On July 3, rumors emerged on several snack-focused social media accounts that McDonald’s has a new pie on the way to stores across America. On TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, posts heralded the arrival of McDonald’s Cookies & Crème Pie.

“This is a pie I’ve posted about a few times over the years and wished McDonald’s would bring it to the states and it is finally here!” reads @snackolator’s Instagram post.

The Instagrammer says they’ve posted about an international version of the pie before, referring to a Cookies & Crème Pie that was introduced in Malaysia in 2022.

“So far I’ve had messages to say it’s in Oklahoma, New Jersey, and Ohio and I would imagine that *most* markets around the country will see these, but with McDonald’s pies it seems like there are always a few areas that don’t get them for whatever reason,” @snackolator's post continues.

McDonald's USA confirms to TODAY.com that, in select areas of the country, its new Cookies & Crème Pie will indeed be available starting July 14, although only for a limited time.

The new McDessert features a chocolate cookie crumb crust filled to the brim with fluffy vanilla crème with large chocolate sandwich cookie pieces mixed into it. The warm, handheld dessert is a regional offering at participating locations in select markets, which include Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York City.

But a few lucky people have not had to wait, as the pie has been spotted in the hands of everyday folks across the country still bathing in the purple afterglow of the Grimace Shake.

“Definitely worth a try!” remarked one TikTok user in Illinois.

“Its so good,” said another TikToker who tried the pie in California, giving it a 10 out of 10.

But, for those of us who don't live in those select markets, we’ll just have to stick to McDonald's Baked Apple Pie until this new treat lands on the permanent menu (here's hoping!).