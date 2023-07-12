McDonald’s adds two new spicy sandwiches to its menu

McDonald's wants customers to add a little spice to their mornings.

The fast-food chain confirmed to TODAY.com that it debuted a jalapeño-topped breakfast sandwich as well as a jalapeño-topped burger, but only for a limited time.

The limited-time Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin. McDonald’s

Let’s start chronologically, with breakfast. Starting July 12 in select areas of the country, McDonald's new Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin will appear on menus in select markets, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and New Orleans. Rumors as early as July 1 appeared across the internet, including a post on the subreddit r/McDonaldsEmployees and on Twitter.

The Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin is a riff on McDonald’s classic Sausage Egg McMuffin, an item which has been on the menu in its original form since 1972. The new peppery version features an egg, hot sausage and American cheese topped with an additional creamy cheddar cheese sauce and pickled jalapeño slices, all on a freshly-toasted English muffin. Starting today, the spicy breakfast sandwich will be available for a limited time only at participating locations.

Folks who sleep past McDonald's breakfast hours or just want to also add a little kick to their lunch can also enjoy the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.

The limited-time Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese. McDonald’s

The kicked-up-a-notch burger features a fresh beef Quarter Pounder patty, two slices of American cheese, thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon and is made caliente with pickled jalapeño slices. The cheesy part comes in at the end: a topping of a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, all served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

McDonald’s said in a “menu spotter” update that the burger is a “spicier, cheesier” take on the classic Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese. McDonald’s also kindly asks that we all now refer to these big boy burgers as ”QPCs,” because “a burger this iconic deserves its own nickname.” As with the traditional QPC, the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC can be made into a double.

Early reviews on TikTok for the new slate of spicy sammies seem generally positive, with multiple folks saying that the sandwich adds a little kick to the breakfast classic and is “stacked with jalapeño.”

“Little crunchy and a kick from the jalapeños, very cheesy, it’s ooh-ing and goo-ing,” remarks TikTok user @lilkenny03 before rating the sandwich a 9 out of 10. “These joints are really good.”

“Ok, the jalapeño bacon quarter pounder with cheese is delicious,” someone else tweeted.

McDonald’s has seen a flurry — a McFlurry, if you will — of menu alterations this summer, starting of course with the now-viral Grimace Shake. As all the spilled Grimace Shakes have been drying in the hot July sun, McDonald’s has also offered free fries in honor of National Fry Day as well as introduced a Cookies & Créme Pie to select cities.

The Golden Arches also confirmed it was saying goodbye to its McCafé Bakery and the three baked goods — including the beloved Apple Fritter — that come with it.