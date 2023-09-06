Subway is teaming up with Cinnabon to test two new desserts

Rumors of a sweet, sweet collab between equally recognizably scented chains Subway and Cinnabon are, indeed, true.

On Sept. 2, popular snack-spotting Instagram @markie_devo posted about a pair of cinnamon-infused items spotted on the menu at a Subway outpost in the Midwest.

“A forking Cinnabon Footlong Churro has been spotted being sold at a Subway!! If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, they’re also selling Cinnabon Frosted Swirl buns,” he wrote. “So far this was spotted at a Subway inside of Walmart in Arnold, Missouri.”

Luckily for those who are tempted by these treats, Subway confirmed to TODAY.com that it is in fact testing them in some locations across the country.

“As part of Subway’s transformation journey, the brand is always testing new ingredients and menu items to deliver better food and a better guest experience,” a Subway spokesperson tells TODAY.com. “These and other items have been in development for over a year and are being tested at select locations across the U.S.”

According to the Cinnabon website, a Churro Stick is baked then topped with a combination of the chain’s Makara Cinnamon and sugar. A cup of cream cheese frosting can come with the treat for dipping purposes, but it’s unclear if this is offered at Subway.

It should be noted that this churro, like Subway’s many sandwich options, is a whole foot long, which appears to be noticeably longer than the churro offered at Cinnabon bakery locations.

The other item of note, the Frosted Swirl, appears to resemble Cinnabon’s Frosted CinnaSweet Swirls from its Cinnabon Breakfast Creations collection. That item, cinnamon swirl rolls topped with Cinnabon signature frosting, is already available at grocery stores like Giant, Ralphs and Kroger.

This of course isn’t the first time Cinnabon has teamed up with a restaurant, notably appearing on Burger King menus in the past. Still, the mere hint of the cinnamon roll slinger joining forces with the deli meat purveyor was met with excitement online.

“Dang now I might have to go to subway,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Dear god PLEASE BE NATIONWIDE 😭,” begged another.

Other folks noted that they spotted the item in locations like Columbus, Ohio, Connecticut and West Virginia.