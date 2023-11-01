Dunkin’s holiday menu just dropped — including two new items

America’s largest doughnut chain, just like Mariah Carey and Starbucks, could not wait for Halloween to be over to officially welcome the holiday season.

On Nov. 1, Dunkin’ announced it’s decking the halls with doughnuts by launching its 2023 holiday menu. In addition to the return of its holiday beverages, cups and doughnut boxes, the chain is offering special holiday deals and more, including something special for our four-legged friends.

Dunkin’s holiday drink menu

Dunkin’ knows how to ring in the holiday season with delectable treats — including a brand-new drink.

Spiced Cookie Coffee: This new beverage is a take on coffee and cookies, both of which Santa surely needs on Christmas Eve. Available iced or hot, the Spiced Cookie Coffee has oat milk and notes of brown sugar and vanilla, which the chain says tastes like freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup.

Dunkin’ holiday menu includes the new Spiced Cookie Coffee. Courtesy Dunkin'

Cookie Butter Cold Brew: According to the chain, its Cookie Butter Cold Brew is back following “tremendous fanfare” last December. The cookie-inspired drink features Dunkin’s Cold Brew with notes of brown sugar and buttery cookies. It is then topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and cookie butter crumbles.

Dunkin’s holiday menu includes the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte. Courtesy Dunkin'

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte: This festive latte features a blend of mocha and peppermint and is topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and an extra dusting of hot chocolate powder.

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: This wintry latte features notes of white chocolate and is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin’s holiday menu includes the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. Courtesy Dunkin'

Dunkin’s holiday food menu

Of course, the holiday treats don’t end with drinks; they also include festive foods — including a brand-new savory item.

Triple Chocolate Muffin: Three times the chocolate is better than one, someone surely has said, so here’s a chocolate muffin that features chocolate chunks and chips.

Loaded Hash Browns: For who crave all things savory in the morning, this new breakfast item includes hash browns topped with cheddar queso, a hint of jalapeño and crumbled bacon.

Dunkin’ holiday menu includes the brand-new Loaded Hash Browns. Courtesy Dunkin'

Dunkin’s Free Donut Wednesdays

Free Donut Wednesdays are back, which means you can get a free doughnut with the purchase of any drink through Dec. 31. Limited to one per member per Wednesday.

Dunkin’ says its new doughnut boxes, which feature a gift wrap-inspired design, “embody the true spirit of holiday giving.”

Starting Nov. 29, the chain is beautifying the inside of those boxes by applying its annual Holiday Sprinkle takeover to its chocolate, vanilla and strawberry frosted doughnuts.

Dunkin’ unveils holiday menu — including brand new drink Courtesy Dunkin'

Dunkin’s holiday deals

Dunkin’ Rewards members can score a slew of holiday deals available now through Nov. 30. The offers, which are all limited to one per member, are:

$1 Medium Hot Coffee

Free Medium Cold Brew with purchase

Free Medium Hot or Iced Chai Latte with purchase

Double the points on Wake-Up Wraps

Boosted Dunkin’ Rewards Members (which means a member has visited 12 times in a calendar month, unlocking Boosted Status) can unlock triple the points by ordering ahead on Wednesdays.

Customers who order ahead through the mobile app on Mondays will earn 100 bonus points.

Celebrate National Espresso Day from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 with four times the points on all espresso beverages.

Dunkin’s dog toys for charity

Dunkin’ also announced it is collaborating again with canine-focused company BARK. For the fourth year in a row, the BARK x Dunkin’ Dog Toys are back to raise money for Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which helps programs that provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness.

Each dog toy is inspired by Dunkin’ treats: a $13 donation scores customers a Sausage, Egg and Cheese Dog Toy; a $15 donation will award your puppy an Iced Coffee Combo Dog Toy and other toys, all available online at BARK’s online shop, while supplies last.

And if you don’t have a dog but still want to help out, there’s another deal you can score for a good cause: Through Nov. 30, guests who donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Dunkin’ locations will receive a $1 Medium Hot Coffee coupon for their next visit as part of Dunkin’s Give Joy to Kids fundraiser.