Starbucks wants to put olive oil in your coffee

Starbucks is introducing a new way of taking your coffee — with extra virgin olive oil.

On Feb. 21, the coffee company announced their new Starbucks Oleato, “arabica coffee deliciously infused with Partanna cold pressed extra virgin olive oil,” per a press release.

The unexpected fusion is described as “velvety smooth, delicately sweet, and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture.”

Starting Feb. 25, three new drinks will be available at Starbucks Italy:

Oleato Caffé Latte: Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast and Partanna extra virgin olive oil steamed with oat milk

Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast and Partanna extra virgin olive oil steamed with oat milk Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso : Starbucks Blonde Roast Espresso, hazelnut syrup and oat milk shaken with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and ice.

: Starbucks Blonde Roast Espresso, hazelnut syrup and oat milk shaken with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and ice. Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew: Cold brew capped with a layer of "Golden Foam" — a silky infusion of Partanna extra virgin olive oil with vanilla sweet cream foam

Four beverages will arrive at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan starting Feb. 22. Starbucks

Additionally, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan will also debut five beverages starting on Feb. 22.

Oleato Caffè Latte : Starbucks Reserve Espresso and creamy oat milk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil

: Starbucks Reserve Espresso and creamy oat milk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil Oleato Iced Cortado : Starbucks Reserve Espresso, demerara syrup, a dash of orange bitters and oat milk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, served over ice and finished with an orange peel

: Starbucks Reserve Espresso, demerara syrup, a dash of orange bitters and oat milk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, served over ice and finished with an orange peel Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew : Cold brew lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup and finished with Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam

: Cold brew lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup and finished with Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam Oleato Deconstructed : Starbucks Reserve Espresso and Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused with passionfruit cold foam

: Starbucks Reserve Espresso and Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused with passionfruit cold foam Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini: Starbucks Reserve Espresso, vodka and vanilla bean syrup topped with golden foam — a fusion of fior di latte (sweet cream) and Partanna extra virgin olive oil

“In 1983, I took my first trip to Italy and discovered the extraordinary relationship that the Italian people have with the Italian coffee bar, and specifically espresso. I raced back to the United States with a vision and a passion to bring that to Starbucks,” Schultz said in a statement.

After visiting Sicily and seeing how people would take a spoonful of olive oil each day, he decided to try the two together and thus his new creation was made.

“I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee,” Schultz said. “In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”

While the new coffee-meets-olive-oil drinks will only be available in Italy, Starbucks plans to introduce Oleato in select cities around the world, starting with Southern California in the spring.

The new drinks will then make their way to Japan, the Middle East and the U.K. later this year.