Subway is adding a footlong cookie to its menu — and you can try it for free

Subway’s footlong philosophy no longer just applies to its sandwiches — it’s on the dessert menu, too.

The sandwich chain announced it will be offering its new chocolate chip footlong cookie on menus nationwide starting in January. But customers can get a “first bite” of the ruler-length dessert in four cities on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4.

On Cookie Monster’s favorite day of the year, four Subway restaurants will be transformed into “Cookieway,” where customers can score one free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub, from 1 to 6 p.m. local time, while supplies last:

Chicago, Illinois: 604 S Wabash Avenue, Suite D

604 S Wabash Avenue, Suite D Dallas, Texas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150

1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Miami Beach, Florida: 2795 Collins Avenue

2795 Collins Avenue New York City: 545 8th Avenue

On National Cookie Day, select Subway restaurants will be transformed into “Cookieway,” offering a free dessert deal. Courtesy Subway

First introduced on National Cookie Day 2022, Subway’s footlong cookies were initially part of a special, limited run. Subway says that its stock completely ran out in less than two hours at its Cookieway pop-up in Miami, so its culinary team spent the past year fine-tuning a footlong version of its most popular cookie to put on menus nationwide.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” said Paul Fabre, Subway’s senior vice president of culinary and innovation, in a press release. “At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm — right out of the oven. It’s the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite.”

Subway is also supporting the Subway Cares Foundation by donating a portion of the proceeds from every cookie sold through Dec. 31. In addition to other initiatives, the foundation runs the Subway’s Fresh Start Scholarships program, which offers tuition assistance to Subway employees working in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Puerto Rico.

Subway is offering a bonus deal for Subway MVP Rewards members: For a limited time, they can get a free cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or footlong sub.

The footlong cookie is not the only lengthy sweet the chain has been tinkering with: In September, Subway said it was testing a Footlong Churro, as well as a Frosted Swirl Bun, in partnership with Cinnabon, in some locations.

A Subway spokesperson told TODAY.com at the time that “these and other items have been in development for over a year and are being tested at select locations across the U.S.,” so with the footlong cookie’s arrival, it seems that Subway’s portfolio just keeps expanding — lengthwise.