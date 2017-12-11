27 Secret Santa gifts that wow (for as little as $8!)

share tweet pin email

The white elephant gift exchange is one of our favorite holiday traditions, and this year we’ve found the ultimate presents to wow your fellow swappers. From adult unicorn onesies to yodeling pickles, this treasure trove of choice and cheeky gifts is sure to bring out the holiday (and competitive) spirit in all.

Let the games begin! And if there's no swapping this year, these gifts make excellent Secret Santa options.

Under $15

Cards Against Humanity: '90s Nostalgia Pack, $8, Amazon

This nostalgia pack is all about the '90s. It contains 23 white and seven black cards and is perfect for someone in your white elephant who's mastered this popular game.

"The Star Wars Cook Book: Wookiee Cookies and Other Galactic Recipes" by Robin Davis, $10, Amazon

This Amazon best-seller was published in 1998 and has gained popularity recently with the release of the latest movies in the epic space opera. From C-3PO pancakes to Jedi juice bars, this intergalactic "Star Wars" cookbook features healthy snacks, delicious dishes, sweet treats and easy main courses that no rebel can resist.

Burt's Bees Essential Beauty Gift Set, $8, Amazon

This Amazon best-seller comes with five travel-sized products including deep cleansing cream, hand salve, body lotion, foot cream and lip balm.

Accoutrements Yodeling Pickle, $11, Amazon

Amazon

This yodeling pickle might just win it all! Too bad you're supposed to remain anonymous as a gift-gifter, because we'd want to take credit for this awesome gift.

Oooh Yeah Pizza Socks, $12, Amazon

Pizza socks are a hilarious gift fit for your office gift exchange. Oooh Yeah socks also makes mac 'n cheese, bacon and eggs and wine-decorated socks.

Slant Collections Champagne Please Bell, $12, Shopbop

Shopbop

This gift enables the recipient to summon a glass of Champagne with the tap of a bell. Note to the gift-giver: Expect a hear lot of bells throughout the evening.

Jimmy Fallon Playing Cards, $10, Amazon

These premium playing cards were produced in collaboration with "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon. They make a great stocking stuffer for the card shark in your family as well.

Unicorn Meat, $13, Amazon

Amazon

Unicorn meat brings the heat in a white elephant swap. It is a coveted delicacy and will be the envy of all.

Venere Bath Bomb Set, $15, Amazon

You'll find a lot of silly gifts on this list, but this isn't one of them. People will be stealing this set of six bath bombs at any chance they get!

Under $25

Eastwind Wholesale Gift Distributors White Elephant Figurine, $17, Jet

Jet

When you want to get literal, this white elephant figurine will do the trick.

Malin + Goetz Candle, $18, Amazon

This luxury candle will have everyone at your white elephant swooning. According to the website, the neroli scent "utilizes the full range of bitter orange tree aromas by blending five different orange tree extracts." It's so fancy!

Game of Phones, $20, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Game of Phones is a clever scavenger hunt-inspired parlor game that uses your phone and its contents as the playing field.

Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker, $21, Amazon

This mini Bluetooth speaker packs a powerful punch. It fits neatly into any pocket or handbag but pumps out crystal-clear sound that can be heard all over the house.

Pot Pinchers Claw Pot Holders, $21, Houzz

Houzz

These pot pinchers are sure to be a hysterical holiday hit! We love that they're actually quite practical and will add some fun in the kitchen — especially while cooking that holiday feast.

LED Light-Up Football, $25, Amazon

This light-up football uses hi-bright LEDs to ensure you can keep playing all night long. It's ideal for beach outings, camping trips, tailgating and so much more!

Maad "Raining Men" Bubble Dome Umbrella, $22, Amazon

Amazon

The Pointer Sisters have inspired a first-rate white elephant gift! So don’t be surprised if the recipient of this clever umbrella starts singing,“It’s raining men, hallelujah!” at the top of their lungs upon opening.

Exclusive Fizz Make Your Own Neon Sign White, $24, Asos

Asos

Now this gift is pretty darn cool — your name really can be in lights. This kit allows you to create your own neon sign.

Adult Onesie, $24, Amazon

Amazon

This adult unicorn onesie is so awesome that you are going to have to set a stealth and next-level strategy to make sure you end up with it.

Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker, $25, Amazon

We love this waffle maker for so many reasons! First of all, it's on sale right now for 46 percent off. Bring this to the party and watch your Jedi friends fight over who gets to eat breakfast in style.

W&P Design Carry-On Cocktail Kit, $25, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

As they say, “make air travel more bear-able” with this adorable cocktail kit featuring Champagne gummy bears. It’s got everything you need to create a fabulous cocktail as you fly the friendly skies.

Under $50

Northwest NFL Full Body Player Adult Comfy Throw, $28, Amazon

Amazon

This gift covers all the bases for the sports lover and will be highly sought after when the trading begins. Not only does this comfy throw keep you cozy, but it also gives you muscles and an NFL physique.

Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper, $27, Amazon

This elegant wine carafe is hard to beat at a white elephant party.

Beard King -The Official Beard Bib, $30, Amazon

Amazon

We bet you’ve never seen one of these before, and we bet no one else in the white elephant pool has either. Nonetheless, this gift should be pretty popular for the bearded set.

Forum Novelties Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater, $33, Amazon

Amazon

There must always be an ugly Christmas sweater in every white elephant swap. As luck would have it, this one also lights up.

Clear Cassette Player, $38, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Yes! Finally, the cassette tape is back! For the cassette generation, this little player will allow you to play those old mix tapes from high school. And millennials can be introduced to a beloved musical artifact.

Star Wars Lightsaber Salt + Pepper Grinder Set, $40, Amazon

Amazon

May the salt and pepper be with you. For the "Star Wars" fan, these light saber-shaped salt and pepper mills will make you the coolest seasoner in the galaxy.

Tabletop Arcade Game, $36, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Talk about a popular gift! A little tabletop foosball will be tough to beat. If you don’t end up with it in the swap, then perhaps you can challenge the lucky person to a game. Winner takes all!