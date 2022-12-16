The biggest celebrity weddings of the year: See the stars who said ‘I do’ in 2022

Congratulations are in order for a whole lot of Tinseltown’s famous faces.

That’s because, after a couple of slow years for weddings in the wake of the pandemic, Hollywood witnessed a matrimonial boom in 2022.

Before a new year filled with new nuptials kicks off soon, take a look back at all the newlyweds who celebrated their love this year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

It was a wedding longtime fans thought they'd get the chance to toast nearly 20 years earlier.

After originally getting engaged in 2002, breaking up in 2004, eventually marrying other people and starting families of their own, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made the most of their second-chance romance and finally said “I do” to each other in 2022 — twice!

The first vow-swap for the pair came on July 16, in a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Then, one month later, on Aug. 20, they had an "I do" do-over in a lavish ceremony held at Affleck's Hampton Island Preserve estate in Georgia.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Galaxy/STAR MAX/IPx

Pop icon Britney Spears celebrated her freedom seven months after the end of her lengthy conservatorship by finally marrying her partner since 2016, fitness model and actor Sam Asghari.

The couple wed June 9, in a ceremony at their Los Angeles home in Thousand Oaks.

One year earlier, when contesting her conservatorship, Spears explained to a probate judge, “I just want my life back.” She added, “I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

On May 22, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a Dolce & Gabbana filled wedding held in Portofino, Italy. The glam event marked their third ceremony of the year for the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer.

The couple unofficially wed in the early hours of April 4, at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, because, as Kardashian put it at the time, “practice makes perfect.” And days before their Italian nuptials, the pair went for it once again, this time with a marriage license in hand, at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst John Shearer / Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst walked down the aisle this year with longtime love Jesse Plemons, a rep for Dunst confirmed to TODAY in July. The couple began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the FX show “Fargo.” The pair got engaged in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, son Ennis, in May 2018. They welcomed their second child, son James, in May 2021.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with his fiancée, actor Nicola Peltz in April in an oceanfront wedding at Peltz’s family home in Palm Beach, Florida. Beckham, the oldest child of designer and Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham and retired soccer legend David Beckham, announced the couple's engagement in July 2020.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Netflix

Lindsay Lohan became a married woman earlier this year when she tied the knot with fiancé Bader Shammas. The "Mean Girls" star announced the couple's nuptials on July 2 in an Instagram post that referred to Shammas as her "husband." A rep for Lohan confirmed to TODAY that the couple, who announced their engagement in November 2021, had tied the knot.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams tied the knot with entrepreneur Simon Guobadia earlier this year in a traditional Nigerian ceremony in Atlanta. The couple confirmed they had become husband and wife when they shared Instagram photos of themselves in their wedding attire on Nov. 25.

Williams has a daughter, Pilar Jhena, with her ex Dennis McKinley and Guobadia has five kids from previous marriages.

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski

Jodie Sweetin Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Jodie Sweetin walked down the aisle with fiancé Mescal Wasilewski in July. The couple was joined at the ceremony by Sweetin's former "Full House" co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and John Stamos as well as Kelly Rizzo, the widow of Bob Saget. The bride's daughters Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 12, also attended the ceremony, and her father walked her down the aisle.

Sweetin, who has been married three times in the past, announced her engagement to Wasilewski in January. The couple began dating in 2018.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Former "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland married her fiancé, former "Bachelorette" contestant Wells Adams in August. Hyland's former "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated the couple's ceremony, which was also attended by cast members Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

After a six-year engagement, "Bachelorette" couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers finally got hitched on May 14, according to People. Rodgers, a former NFL player, met and fell in love with Fletcher during Season 20 of the ABC reality dating competition.

Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto

Jillian Michaels Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Celebrity fitness expert Jillian Michaels eloped with her fiancée, DeShanna Marie Minuto, earlier this year in Africa. The former "Biggest Loser" trainer announced the news on Instagram in July, writing, "Just married” @deshannamarie Michaels — it’s an honor and an adventure saying I do to you."

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall

Christina Haack Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Former "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack said "I do" to her fiancé, Josh Hall, earlier this year after a year of dating, and immediately changer her surname to Hall. A rep for the “Christina on the Coast” star confirmed the news to TODAY on April 5.

Christina Hall shares a daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with her ex-husband and former "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, and a son, Hudson, 3, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Bill Nye and Liza Mundy

Liza Mundy and Bill Nye Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Bill Nye, best known for his educational TV program "Bill Nye the Science Guy," tied the knot with journalist Liza Mundy in late May at the Enid A. Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., according to People.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice said "I do" to Luis Ruelas in August in an elaborate wedding ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The reality star's four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 — served as bridesmaids.

Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca

Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Former "Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey and "Ozark" actor Marc Menchaca tied the knot in Italy on Oct. 6, according to People. Several of Headey's former co-stars from the series attended the ceremony, including Peter Dinklage and Sophie Turner, who brought along husband Joe Jonas.

Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen

Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong and longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen got married in August at the Château La Coste in France in front of their friends and family members. The couple, who began dating in 2008, share a son, Max, 13, and daughter, Olivia, 12. Armstrong is also dad to to a son, Luke, and twin daughters, Grace and Isabelle, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kristin Richard.

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

Austen Rydell and Billie Lourd Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Billie Lourd and fiancé Austen Rydell tied the knot in March in an intimate ceremony on Saturday on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Lourd, the daughter of late “Star Wars” franchise star Carrie Fisher and the granddaughter of late Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, shares two children with Rydell, a 2-year-old son named Kingston, and a newborn baby who arrived this month, according to E! News.

Ricki Lake and Ross Burningham

Ross Burningham and Ricki Lake John Lamparski / Getty Images

Ricki Lake married fiancé Ross Burningham on Jan. 2 in an outdoor ceremony at their home. The "Hairspray" star announced her engagement to Burningham in February 2021 in a statement to TODAY. “Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives. Both of us, newly empty nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come,” the statement read.

Lake, who's been married twice in the past, shares two sons with ex-husband Rob Sussman.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

"Fast and Furious" franchise star Jordana Brewster married her fiancé, investment firm CEO Mason Morfit, in September in a ceremony that featured at least one souped-up car of its own. Rather than riding away from their wedding in a limo, Brewster and Morfit dashed away in her character Mia Toretto’s bright blue Acura Integra.

Several of Brewster's co-stars from the movies, including Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and the late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, attended the ceremony.

Brewster shares two young sons with her ex-husband, Hollywood producer Andrew Form, who married "White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario this year.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images

Former WWE star Nikki Bella walked down the aisle with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev in August after a three-year engagement.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all,” Bella wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple's wedding rings. She added that their wedding will be featured in an upcoming four-part series on E! called “Nikki Bella Says I Do.”

Bella and Chigvintsev share a 2-year-old son named Matteo.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Josh Duhamel married his fiancé, Audra Mari, on Sept. 10 at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota, according to Us Weekly.

Mari later told Vogue Australia that on the morning of their wedding, the "Shotgun Wedding" star ended up in the emergency room after “pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus” the night before. The mishap didn't get the couple down, said Mari. Their attitude? “Cue the cortisone shot, and let’s get married!”

Duhamel shares a 9-year-old son, Axl, with his ex-wife, pop star Fergie.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Terry Wyatt / WireImage

"Twilight" franchise star Taylor Lautner tied the knot with longtime love Taylor Dome on Nov. 11 in front of 100 family members and friends at Epoch Estate Winery outside of Paso Robles, California. The pair got hitched exactly one year after becoming engaged.

The “Twilight” actor and his bride posted pics from their wedding on Instagram on Nov. 15, simply captioning their posts, “Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner.”

Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele

Adrian Grenier Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"Entourage" alum Adrien Grenier told People in June that he had eloped with girlfriend Jordan Roemmele. “It wasn’t planned,” said the actor. “We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco.”

“We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn’t have rings so used string for rings," he added.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Former "One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush said "I do" to Grant Hughes on June 11, 2022, at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Oklahoma. Bush first announced her engagement to Hughes on Instagram in August 2021 after dating for more than a year. She shared a photo of the FocusMotion co-founder down on one knee as he proposed on a boat in Lake Como, Italy.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahome tied the knot with longtime love Brittany Matthews in March in an outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The couple, who were high school sweethearts, got engaged in 2020. They are parents to a daughter, Sterling Skye, born in February 2021, and to a newborn son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who arrived on Nov. 28.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope

Joey Lawrence Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Joey Lawrence and fellow actor Samantha Cope tied the knot on April 30 in an outdoor ceremony at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California, reported People. The former "Blossom" star announced in September on Instagram that he and Cope were expecting their first child together. Lawrence, who's been married twice in the past, is also dad to two daughters, Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi

Todd Bridges Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

Former "Diff'rent Strokes" star Todd Bridges walked down the aisle with designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests in September at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California, reported People. The actor, who shares an adult son and daughter with ex-wife Dori Bridges, is now step-dad to Hirschi's four kids.

Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar

Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Jay Ellis married his fiancée, model Nina Senicar, on July 9. The couple announced the news on their individual Instagram pages.

According to Vogue, Ellis and Senicar began dating in 2015 after meeting at a Los Angeles bar. Ellis popped the question in January 2019 during a trip to Bali. After hunting for the perfect location for their wedding, the pair tied the knot at Villa Mangiacane in San Casciano in Tuscany.

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

"White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario said "I do" to her fiancé, Hollywood producer Andrew Form, in a "laid-back" ceremony inside New Orlean' iconic Preservation Hall in June, according to People.

Form shares two young sons with his ex-wife, "Fast and Furious" franchise star Jordana Brewster, who married investment firm CEO Mason Morfit, in September.

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt

Former "Bachelor" star Madison Prewett married Grant Troutt, the son of billionaire Kenny Troutt, on Oct. 29 in a large ceremony at Troutt's parents' home in Dallas, Texas, according to People. The couple's 400 guests included several "Bachelor" stars, including Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan.

Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy

Nick Hardy and Vanessa Villela Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

"Selling Sunset" star Vanessa Villela tied the knot with her fiancé, photographer and creative director Nick Hardy, in a lavish ceremony at the at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, reported People. The couple began dating in 2020 and got engaged earlier this year.