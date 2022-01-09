Josh Duhamel is engaged — see ex-wife Fergie's congratulatory message

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are engaged!

The "Transformers" actor announced the happy news on Instagram Saturday night.

“It’s on!!” Duhamel, 49, wrote, sharing a photo of himself and Mari, 28, on the beach. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

In the pic, Duhamel is holding a handwritten note that reads, “Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?”

Their engagement day, January 8, was also Mari's 28th birthday. The pair have been dating since 2019.

"I love you!! ❤️" Mari wrote in response to Duhamel's announcement of their happy news.

Friends and fans quickly filled the comment with messages of support - and even Fergie, his ex-wife, shared a sweet message congratulating the couple.

"Congrats!!!💚💚💚💚💚💚" wrote the former Black Eyed Peas singer.

Fans noticed Fergie's support and commented on it right away.

"look at you girl being supportive," commented one fan.

"I ❤️ when women are happy for other women," wrote another person. Others called the message "classy."

Duhamel and Fergie began dating in 2004 and tied the knot five years later. They share one child, Axl Jack Duhamel, 8. In 2017, the couple announced they were no longer together and that they had decided to end their eight-year marriage.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said in a joint statement.

Duhamel has been honest about the fact that it was initially a tough adjustment to coparenting their son apart but has called Fergie a "great mom" on many occasions and even thanked her in the credits of his new film, "Buddy Games."

Since then, Duhamel has been open about wanting to find love again, even saying on a 2018 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast that he hoped to meet someone young enough to have kids. Mari is 21 years younger than Duhamel.

"I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with," he said.

Related: