Porsha Williams and entrepreneur Simon Guobadia are officially husband and wife.

On Friday, Nov. 25, the couple confirmed they were married when they shared photos of themselves in their wedding attire.

"Today, we asked for Gods blessings and that of our ancestors in our union in the purest Tradition form," Guobadia wrote on Instagram. "I’m thankful I’m married to a woman that embraces my culture. Please join me in welcoming Porsha Guobadia to the Benin Kingdom. To God we give the Glory, and ‘Oba ghato kpere ise’ meaning, ‘Long may you reign; our king, amen’🙏🏾."

According to People, Williams and her Nigerian hubby got married in a traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. Those on the guest list included Williams' former "RHOA" castmates Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Cynthia Bailey, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, were also on the list, along with "Basketball Wives" star Jennifer Williams, comedian Rickey Smiley, and Karlie Redd from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

For their nuptials, Williams and Guobadia asked everyone to unplug from their phones so that they could experience their lavish ceremony in the moment.

"This guest list, everyone there was handpicked by the both of us," Williams told People in an interview ahead of the wedding. "These are people that we care about, people that we love, people who have supported us. We really want them to feel the energy and for us to celebrate our love together.”

Williams and Guobadia's traditional Nigerian ceremony is not the only one they'll have.

This evening, the couple will have an American wedding ceremony in an Atlanta church with 350 guests. Williams has a 3-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, with her ex Dennis McKinley and Guobadia has five kids from previous marriages. They'll be sharing all parenting duties.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the season home opener game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“I’ll be his kid’s stepmom, he’ll be Pilar’s stepdad,” Williams told People. “We’re really a unit, and we move together. The way we move throughout life will be as husband and wife as one. It really is a big deal to the both of us.”

She said that the pair is also open to having more kids.

“I’ve always wanted to have four kids, so it’s a blessing that he has three younger ones that are at home a lot of the time, and then I have my Pilar,” said Williams. “But as far as me being able to experience having a child with him, I definitely want to explore that. I’m not sure how many that will include, but I definitely know it wouldn’t be more than two.”

Williams and Guobadia got engaged in May 2021 and have both been married before. Williams was married to former football star Kordell Stewart. Guobadia was married to Falynn Pina, another "RHOA" alum.