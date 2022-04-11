See David and Victoria Beckham’s sweet message to son Brooklyn after his wedding

David and Victoria Beckham have a new daughter-in-law!

The couple’s oldest child, 23-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, married his fiancée, actor Nicola Peltz, 27, in an oceanfront wedding at Peltz’s family home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, seen here at the 2021 Met Gala, went public with their romance in early 2020. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

This was the first of the Beckhams’ four children to tie the knot, and the proud parents shared their joy on Instagram.

“My beautiful boys 💙💙💙 & a very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side,” David Beckham wrote in one post, sharing a photo of him and his sons sporting tuxedos on the wedding day.

Victoria Beckham also shared a sweet message for the newlyweds, writing on Instagram, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family.”

The happy couple announced their engagement in July 2020, and from the beginning, David and Victoria Beckham seemed 100% on board.

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!” his mom wrote on Instagram when they broke the news. “Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x.”

It looks like Nicola has been part of the family for a while now; last year, Brooklyn shared a candid pic of his now-wife hanging out with his parents.

Both David and Victoria shared wedding photos from Vogue, which documented their special day. The groom looked dapper in a custom Dior suit and the bride looked stunning in an ivory Valentino Haute Couture gown with a dramatic train, according to Vogue.

David Beckham delivered a heartfelt speech for the new couple during the black-tie dinner following the ceremony, according to Vogue. His younger sons, Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 19, served as best men and also gave speeches.

The Beckhams’ 10-year-old daughter, Harper, also had a role in her brother’s special day, serving as one of the flower girls.

Victoria Beckham shared some sweet photos of her husband and their three younger children spending time together in the lead-up to the wedding.

Brooklyn shared several photos from the wedding as well, and seemed to reveal that he and his wife have taken each other’s names, captioning one photo, “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.”

“My beautiful bride,” he captioned one picture of his wife in her dress.

Nicola Peltz also shared a sweet photo of her dad, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, walking her down the aisle.

“Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings,” she wrote in the caption.