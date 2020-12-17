David Beckham shares video of son playing piano with shoutout to 'uncle' Elton John

The next Rocket Man?

David Beckham shared a clip on Instagram of his son Cruz, 15, playing the piano. He included a shoutout to Elton John, who happens to be a close friend of the family.

“Watch out uncle Elton 🎹 @cruzbeckham learnt this in one day 🎹 practice makes perfect @eltonjohn,” the proud dad captioned the video.

Cruz, who was playing an arrangement of “Jump” by Van Halen, also shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Practice makes perfect.”

Victoria Beckham praised her son’s performance in the comments but also had some questions about his new, bleach-blond strands.

“So proud!!!! What happened to his hair??” she wrote. “Love u Cruz!!! X”

The teen apparently reassured his mom in his Instagram story at the time that the hair color was only temporary.

This isn’t the first time Cruz has shown off his musical talents. He channeled a teenage Justin Bieber with his smooth a capella vocals on Instagram recently — that is, before his dad hilariously interrupted his performance with some interesting vocal runs of his own.

It looks like Elton John hasn’t reacted yet to Cruz’s musical video, although the clip did earn a like on Instagram from David Furnish, John’s husband.

John and Furnish have been dear friends of the Beckhams for decades.

The soccer superstar posted an Instagram photo of him and John relaxing on a boat together in August 2019, celebrating their long friendship.

“Gorgeous day with @eltonjohn @davidfurnish,” he wrote. “24 years we have known each other and we laugh like it’s day one .. ♥️♥️”

He shared another cute photo of the couples hanging out together.

John is also godfather to the Beckhams’ 18-year-old son, Romeo, and he even joined in singing “Happy Birthday” to his godson at Romeo's 16th birthday bash.

No doubt John is proud of Cruz’s musical gifts, and maybe he’s even been offering some pointers on the piano — not that the talented teen seems to need them!