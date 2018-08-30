Watch Elton John sing 'Happy Birthday' to godson Romeo Beckham

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Elton John may be a legendary pop star, but he was just one of the family at his godson Romeo Beckham's 16th-birthday dinner bash — in fact, he was upstaged by other musicians!

Victoria and David Beckham helped their second-oldest child get a jump-start celebrating his birthday, which falls on Saturday, when they enjoyed a family dinner with the "Rocket Man" singer, 71, and his hubby, David Furnish, 55.

Victoria Beckham, 44, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share video of the whole gang, including Romeo's siblings Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, belting out "Happy Birthday."

Romeo, in a black polo shirt, can be seen grinning through his embarrassment as musicians play guitars and violins around him and waiters deliver a gigantic birthday cake — complete with sparklers! — to the table.

"Early birthday celebrations! X From the best godparents @eltonjohn @davidfurnish x kisses x," the former Spice Girl captioned the sweet clip.

Romeo's little brother Cruz also shared a video from the festivities that showed a trio of musicians serenading the group with a zippy version of "I Wanna Be Like You" from "The Jungle Book." Watch closely and you can see little Harper is delighted by the performance.

Romeo must have been impressed, too, because he later posed for a pic with the trio, even swiping a guitar for himself.

Romeo's fab birthday soirée was just the latest special moment for the close-knit clan, who've been vacationing together along the French Riviera — and apparently having a blast!

Soccer star David shared a shirtless pic of himself soaking up some sunshine alongside "Uncle Elton," toasting their longtime friendship in the caption.

"We have known each other now for 25 years," he wrote. "Fun times with each other."

Fun times, indeed!