Brooklyn Beckham honors siblings with finger tattoos — see the pic

Brooklyn Beckham just won the award for most devoted brother. He got tattoos of all three of his siblings' names!

The 20-year-old model — the oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham — shared a snap of his latest ink Tuesday in his Instagram stories. The photo finds the young celeb holding his hand in front of his face. The names of his brothers, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, and his sister, Harper, 8, are seen tattooed on the side of three of his fingers.

Brooklyn Beckham shared this photo of his newest tattoos in his Instagram stories. brooklynbeckham/Instagram

The new tattoos aren't the first time Brooklyn's honored his siblings on his body. He also has a tiny tattoo on his arm that reads "02 05 11," representing the years all three were born.

But the family-centric ink doesn't stop there. Brooklyn's tattoos also honor his former Spice Girl mom, including an image of a heart with "Mum" inside it on one of his biceps and another that reads "Mama's Boy" on his chest.

Brooklyn Beckham, second from left, took in London Fashion Week last September with his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as their father, David Beckham. Darren Gerrish / WireImage

The ink-crazy young star takes after his dear old dad, who is believed to have more than 40 tattoos. In fact, when Brooklyn shared a pic of his first tattoo three years ago, fans noted the image — a Native American chief wearing a traditional headdress on his right forearm — looked just like a tattoo David has on his torso.

The former L.A. Galaxy star, 44, has multiple tattoos of his kids' names all over his body, too, including Brooklyn's nickname, "Buster," written across his neck.

David's many tributes to his family include tattoos of Victoria's name next to a hummingbird, another of her name written in Sanskrit, an image of her done up like a 1950s-era pinup girl, and the number 99, short for 1999, the year the couple tied the knot.