As a father of four, David Beckham has become an expert at embarrassing his kids — most recently his son Cruz, 15.

In a home video shot by Victoria Beckham, Cruz was showing off his impressive singing skills, channeling a teenage Justin Bieber with his smooth a capella vocals. He had his eyes closed and looked completely absorbed in the music until his dad interrupted from somewhere in the background, adding his own … interesting vocal runs to the mix.

“Oh my God, David!” his wife said from behind the camera.

“Singing like an angel then dad joins in,” she captioned an Instagram video showing the embarrassing moment. “kisses @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham.”

“Whatever @victoriabeckham,” David Beckham replied to her in the comments.

The soccer superstar definitely enjoys embarrassing his teenagers. Back in 2015, he called out his then-16-year-old son, Brooklyn, about a sweater he was showing off on Instagram.

"Rocking the old school Ralph Lauren," the teen wrote alongside an edgy black-and-white photo of himself modeling the garment.

“That’s my jumper,” his dad shot back in the comments.

That same year, the doting dad also revealed on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” that he had chaperoned Brooklyn’s first date.

“He's going to hate me for this," Beckham said with a laugh, before he shared the story of how he accompanied his son and his date to a sushi restaurant.

That said, Beckham’s family definitely knows how to embarrass him in return. The soccer pro vowed revenge last month after his wife shared a photo of him wearing somewhat questionable boots.

"So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last-minute shoe option," he wrote in his Instagram story at the time. "Revenge will be sweet."