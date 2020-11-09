David Beckham vows 'revenge' on Victoria Beckham after sharing embarrassing pic

Even Victoria Beckham teases her husband when he makes a questionable fashion choice.

On Sunday, the clothing designer playfully made fun of the shoes David Beckham selected for a family outing and the soccer star is now vowing "revenge" on his wife.

It all started when the Beckhams and two of their children visited with residents of London's Royal Hospital Chelsea over the weekend to mark British Remembrance Sunday.

The former Spice Girls member looked chic in a color-block orange and blue sweater and bell bottom jeans, and her husband opted for a gray jacket, white dress shirt and brown pants.

Many of Beckham's followers were quick to note that her husband's spacious brown boots seemed like an odd choice.

"Wellies are a tad much Dave!!" one fan wrote, while another commented "Yeah but.... (what are those David!)."

The mother of four couldn't help but agree and posted a photo of her husband alongside Gaston from "Beauty and The Beast" in her Instagram story. "Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham," she wrote.

This is what happens when your wife is a fashion designer! victoriabeckham / Instagram

The 45-year-old took it all in good stride, but made it clear that he'd be waiting for his chance to get back at his wife.

"So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last-minute shoe option," he wrote in his Instagram story on top of the photo his wife shared. "Revenge will be sweet."

David Beckham will be waiting for his chance to return the favor and poke fun at his wife. davidbeckham / Instagram

The couple, who celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary over the summer, seem to enjoy poking fun at each other and Beckham joked about his wife's reputation for not smiling in photos earlier this year.

In May, the couple's son Cruz posted a photo of himself with his mom and the designer had a big grin on her face. “Apparently my mum does smile,” he captioned the shot.

Beckham teased his wife in the comments section, writing "How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth ? it’s Ross from friends.”

Over the summer, Beckham also sang along to one of his wife's Spice Girls songs during an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” When she saw her husband's performance, Beckham applauded him for his effort and shared the following comment on Instagram: "“Loved watching @davidbeckham on the #latelateshow last night! He did always want to be in the band 😂😂😂.”