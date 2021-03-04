David and Victoria Beckham celebrate son Brooklyn's birthday with throwback pics

Happy birthday, Brooklyn Beckham!

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham turned 22 on Thursday, and his parents celebrated with some sweet messages and throwback pics on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Bust. we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day,” David Beckham captioned a cute photo of Brooklyn as a little boy wearing a swimming cap. “We are so proud of the man you have become. 22 years old wow. Love you big boy @brooklynbeckham."

Brooklyn's mom also shared a sweet sepia photo of herself playing with him as a baby.

“22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become x.”

In her Instagram story, the proud mom of four also shared some of her favorite photos taken by Brooklyn, who is a photographer as well as a model.

Two of Brooklyn’s siblings also took to social media to wish their big brother a happy birthday.

Romeo Beckham, 18, shared a throwback photo of him and Brooklyn as kids wearing soccer uniforms with the caption, “Happy 22nd birthday bro hope you have an amazing day.”

Cruz Beckham, 16, posted a sweet photo of his brothers and his dad, writing in the caption, “wow I can’t believe your (sic) 22, love you bro.”

David and Victoria Beckham also have a 9-year-old daughter, Harper.

Brooklyn announced his engagement to his girlfriend, actor Nicola Peltz, last summer. Peltz also took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate her fiancé’s special day.

“Happy birthday baby,” she captioned a photo of her and Brooklyn standing on the beach. “You’re such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold. i love you so so much brooklyn."

“Love you so much Nicola x my other half,” Brooklyn replied in the comments.

Love was clearly all around for Brooklyn’s birthday — here’s hoping it's a great day!