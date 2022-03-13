Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are married! See her unique dress

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have officially tied the knot!

The high school sweethearts celebrated their nuptials this weekend in a stunning outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends. In dual Instagram posts, the couple gave fans a sneak peek into their ceremony through a series of images, including their ensembles for the special occasion.

Matthews, 26, wore a white gown featuring a cut-out bodice and long, flowing train while Mahomes, 26, opted for a light grey three piece suit, both coordinating perfectly with the stunning floral archway adorning the altar.

In one photo, the couple posed with their one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, who also donned a white dress for her parents’ special day. In another, the two had their backs facing the camera as they shared a kiss at sunset.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes,” the caption read.

On Friday, March 11, Matthews shared a series of pre-wedding photos of the family of three on Instagram. She donned a white strapless tulle mini dress and a pair of strappy pointed toe heels while her husband opted for a blue and green watercolor-printed polo and shorts set. Sterling was also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a tropical flower printed skirt with a t-shirt.

One of the photos captured a sweet moment between the newlyweds as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback stood behind Matthews and draped his arms around her shoulders, embracing her in a hug. Another showed off their silly side when they were caught during a dance. Matthews had her hands thrown up in the air while Mahomes tried to give her a kiss.

The couple got engaged in September 2020 right after the Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Months later, they welcomed their first child together in February 2021.

Though they’ve kept most details of their nuptials private, Mahomes and Matthews have shared some updates over the last year about their wedding plans. Last March, Matthews teased that the couple had picked out an undisclosed wedding date in 2022.

During an interview with TODAY last summer, Mahomes confirmed that they were waiting until the end of the NFL season to tie the knot, but a date and location were already set.

“We’ve already started planning a lot of it,” he said. “We tried to get a lot of it knocked out before the season. It’ll be kind of a smaller one, and for the most part we’ll have family and friends there.”

The couple, of course, planned to have their daughter involved in the ceremony as well.

“I think she’ll be a little over a year old then, so hopefully she’s walking,” Mahomes said. “We’ll get someone to carry her down, but it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Related: