Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews celebrate anniversary with date night

He wears No. 15, but 9 is also looking pretty good to Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews, both 25, marked their ninth anniversary with a sweet photo on their respective Instagram pages Thursday.

“9 Years with my Favorite Human I Love You Lots!!” she captioned two similar photos of her leaning her head on Mahomes’ chest, while they both smile for the camera. She also used the hashtag #happyanniversary.

Mahomes shared the same photo.

“year 9,” he captioned it.

Matthews, who recently revealed that she and Mahomes have chosen a wedding date, also shared some photos on her Instagram story of what looks like a romantic night out to celebrate the occasion, including a shot of Mahomes sitting at a table in what appears to be a restaurant while rose petals line the floor and candles adorn the table.

The couple enjoyed a romantic evening together. brittanylynn / Instagram

There’s also a shot of a framed photo of the couple kissing while a candle flanks each side of the picture, in addition to a photo of some candles and what looks like a delicious ice cream dessert.

Mahomes and Matthews began dating while students at Texas’ Whitehouse High School. One person who wasn’t visible in any of their photos is their daughter, Sterling, who they welcomed in February. Earlier this week, Matthews said she never leaves her side.

Love is most definitely still in the air for Mahomes and Matthews. brittanylynn / Instagram

"(For the people) that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we've been leaving her or what she looks like and when we're going to post a photo, she's been with us everywhere we go," she said while laughing in a video on her Instagram story. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."

Matthews also addressed whether she will share more pictures of Sterling.

"Also, as far as posting photos and showing you guys, I really just don't know. I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family. I just don't need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her," she said.

That echoes earlier comments she made shortly after giving birth.

"We will share photos of her when we (feel) the time is right," she wrote on her Instagram story. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!”