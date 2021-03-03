Patrick Mahomes' fiancée reveals when they'll marry 1 week after welcoming daughter

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews know when they'll walk down the aisle.

Matthews wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback have chosen a wedding date and location, though she didn’t provide any specifics.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“It’s wedding planning time. We have a date & place wahoooooo,” she captioned a pair of photos of her and Mahomes, along with the hashtag #2022, indicating the nuptials will take place next year.

Mahomes and Matthews, who are high-school sweethearts, got engaged last September inside a suite at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL star popped the question with a glowing sign that read "WILL YOU MARRY ME" after his Super Bowl ring ceremony. He and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 during Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020.

"This happened today,” Matthews wrote on her Instagram stories, alongside a photo of the scene.

Just a few weeks later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," Matthews captioned a photo of herself and Mahomes holding up a sonogram.

Mahomes and Matthews welcomed their daughter named Sterling a little over a week ago — and just a few weeks after his team lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have not posted many pictures of their little girl yet. A few days after announcing Sterling’s arrival, Matthews explained why.

"We will share photos of her when we (feel) the time is right," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

"I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."