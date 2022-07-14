Sophia Bush shares details of her and husband Grant Hughes’ Tulsa wedding

A month after saying “I do,” Sophia Bush is reflecting on her and husband Grant Hughes' wedding day.

The couple tied the knot on June 11 at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the newlywed shared in a new interview with Vogue.

After being surprised by the attention their engagement received, the political activist in Bush decided she wanted to turn her wedding “into an event to showcase the city.” Hughes, an entrepreneur and real estate investor, is from Tulsa and the two spent much of their time there amid the pandemic.

“The Greenwood leaders we work with. The cultural renaissance happening there. Tech. Philanthropy. Civil rights justice. The art. The leadership. We could focus all of this attention and turn the spotlight on them,” she recalled thinking, adding, “When thinking about the purpose of our wedding, we wanted our community that pours into us to pour into a community at large that we love and that deserves all our attention.”

For her nuptials, Bush wore a custom Monique Lhuillier gown. It was inspired by California, Oklahoma and Italy, “to honor the heritage of our families — where we come from and how we are all coming together to map where we are going.”

What made their ceremony extra special was that the two walked down the aisle together. Bush and Hughes came down the stairs on either side of Villa Philbrook’s galleries.

“We met in the middle, took one another’s hands, and together we walked into our wedding,” she shared. “As we got up to the aisle, we slowed to look at everyone there — our friends and loved ones. It was such a sight to behold. And then up the aisle we went, to meet our emcee, longtime best friend, and prolific author Jedidiah Jenkins.”

Celebrity guests like Debra Messing, Lauren and Aaron Paul, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jensen Ackles were in attendance to watch the pair say “I do.”

“One Tree Hill” cast members Bethany Joy Lenz, Daneel Ackles and Hilarie Burton attended the romantic ceremony as well.

Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush got engaged in Italy in August 2021. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

The couple met almost 10 years ago while on a New Year’s trip to Nicaragua.

“We became fast friends but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work,” the actor told the magazine, sharing how at the start of the pandemic they got closer.

The “Good Sam” star first announced her engagement to Hughes on Instagram in August 2021 after dating for more than a year. She uploaded a picture of Hughes getting down on one knee to propose on a boat in Lake Como, Italy.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth,” she captioned the sweet photo along with the hashtag #YES.

Bush called the proposal “the most incredible, moving surprise of my life.”

She added, “My heart. It bursts.”

Alongside another photo that showed the two admiring her ring on the boat, she wrote, “Forever Favorite.”

On his page, Hughes also posted photos that captured their special moment.

In the caption, the businessman wrote, “She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we’re building because she said ‘Yes’ is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love.”

The historic Tulsa building where the newlyweds walked down the aisle features an art museum and 25 acres of gardens.

According to the museum’s website, the cultural institution originally opened on October 25, 1939. It welcomes over 160,000 guests a year.

This is Bush’s second marriage. The actor was previously married to “One Tree Hill” co-star Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.