Lance Armstrong gets married to longtime partner Anna Hansen: ‘Best. Day. Ever’

Lance Armstrong and his longtime partner, Anna Hansen, are now husband and wife.

Armstrong, 50, and Hansen got married at the Château La Coste in France in front of their friends and family, including their kids Max, 13, and Olivia, 11. They also got their “best bud,” Chad Mountain, whose credits include the 2020 film "The Way Back" and the HBO series "Big Little Lies," to officiate the ceremony.

Armstrong got engaged to Hansen in 2017. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

"Best. Day. Ever," Armstrong wrote Tuesday on Instagram when he shared photos from the ceremony. "Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears.

"Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you," he continued. "I am so proud of the couple we have become — It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

"Hope you are all having an excellent summer — I sure as hell am," he added in the caption.

Armstrong is also a father to his 22-year-old son, Luke, and his 20-year-old twin daughters, Grace and Isabelle, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kristin Richard. He was also once engaged to singer Sheryl Crow.

Armstrong met Hansen in 2008 and they got engaged in 2017. Armstrong announced the news when he shared a photo of them staring lovingly into each other’s eyes.

"She said..... YES!!!!" Armstrong captioned the romantic picture.

For Father's Day in 2021, Hansen made sure to give the cyclist a great shoutout on Instagram.

Armstrong and Hansen, seen here in 2011, share two kids together. Sarah Reed / Newspix via Getty Images

"Happy Father’s Day to this silver fox who just keeps getting better with age," she wrote. "I am in awe of your work ethic, your ability to seize each and every day, and most importantly your love for all 5 Armstrong kids (whoops! 6 kids, Toby too!) you are an inspiration to us all, and I won’t even complain about golf being on TV at our house ALL day today because it’s YOUR day!!! We love you more than you know."