Teresa Giudice is married! Everything to know about her glamorous wedding

Teresa Giudice is married!

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her beau, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, tied the knot Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice had her four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 12, by her side as bridesmaids.

There were 220 guests, including several "RHONJ" cast members, and the groom had his two sons, David and Nicholas, with him, according to People.

Jill Zarin, former cast member of the "Real Housewives of New York City," was in attendance and shared photos from the event on Instagram. According to People, the event was being filmed for a special set to air on Bravo.

Giudice, 50, wore a strapless white wedding gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with sheer, elbow-length gloves and a diamond crown with a long veil. Her highlighted locks were piled high on her head with more flowing down her back. She held a giant bouquet of white flowers and was beaming with joy as she walked down the aisle. Ruelas, 47, who has been dating the reality star since 2020, wore a white jacket, black pants and a black bowtie to compliment the bride's glamorous look.

All four of Giudice's daughters wore baby pink gowns, and their father, Joe Giudice, posted a picture of them on Instagram.

Among the guests at the wedding were "RHONJ" stars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, who posted a photo all dressed up for the event on Instagram.

Fellow "RHONJ" star Jackie Goldschneider also shared a pic all glammed up for the special day.

Noticeably absent was Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. People reported that the couple did not attend due to tensions that came up while filming the Season 13 finale.

"Real Housewives of Dubai" star Chanel Ayan was there, as were "Real Housewives of Miami" star Alexia Nepola and "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Dorinda Medley, who posted a pic from the event.

"Went to the chapel tonight and it was amazing," Medley posted on Instagram.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey were there too, and Moore shared pics from the event in her Instagram stories.

Kenya/Instagram

While Giudice did not share any photos from her wedding, she did post a picture of her over-the-top black and gold wedding cake in her Instagram stories.

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The creative confection featured photographs of Teresa and the now-married couple. The two had announced their engagement in October 2021.