Britney Spears ties the knot with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her longtime love, Sam Asghari, have tied the knot.

The couple wed Thursday in a Southern California ceremony, according to the Associated Press. “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen told the AP. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

The wedding did, however, face a bit of a foil. Jason Alexander, Spears' first husband to whom she was married for less than three days in 2004, was arrested at her California home. He was tasered and arrested initially on a 2016 felony warrant in Napa County but was subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, vandalism and trespassing in Ventura County, according to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. An emergency protective order was issued requiring Alexander to stay away from Spears, the official said.

Spears, 40, announced her engagement to Asghari, 28, in September 2021 in a video she posted to Instagram that found her flashing a gorgeous diamond engagement ring. Asghari’s manager confirmed the news to TODAY.

In April, Spears announced in an Instagram post that she and Asghari were expecting their first child together.

The couple's baby news came less than a year after Spears revealed to a Los Angeles judge in June 2021 that she was required to have an IUD to prevent pregnancy while under her controversial 13-year conservatorship. The conservatorship was terminated at her request in November 2021.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears told the judge.

Hours after Spears posted that they couple were expecting, Asghari opened up in his own heartfelt Instagram post about how excited he was to be a dad, writing in part, “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly.”

One month later, the couple announced in a joint statement that they had suffered a pregnancy loss.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news," the statement said in part.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," the couple added.

Spears shares two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007.