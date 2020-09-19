Christina Anstead and husband Ant separate after less than 2 years of marriage

After a whirlwind romance, Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead are splitting up. The couple, who have been married for almost two years, announced the news just a few weeks after their son, Hudson, celebrated his 1st birthday.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Christina wrote on Instagram. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The couple married in a surprise wedding at their Newport Beach, California home in December 2018. The pair wed before 70 of their closest friends and family members. The two met through a mutual friend in the latter half of 2017 after the "Flip or Flop" star split from Tarek El Moussa.

Christina shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with El Moussa, who recently got engaged to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young in July. Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Herbert.

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead visit "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 22, 2019 in Universal City, California. Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

The couple celebrated their first year of marriage last year by posting sweet tributes to each other on Instagram.

"Holy smokes!!!! A year ago! And What a year! We have done enough for several life times!I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours.You saved me and you complete me!!!! you are PERFECT!!! My wife!" he wrote.

News of their split comes after Ant announced in early August that he is taking a break from social media to prioritize his mental health.

"The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element," he wrote paired with a video of Christina.

"I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me," he said before adding that he would be taking "a little break" from Instagram, using his time instead to "pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980s! 😎"

Ant has yet to say anything publicly on the separation.