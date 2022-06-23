Bill Nye the 'Science Guy' marries Liza Mundy in sweet DC wedding

Bill Nye and Liza Mundy have their ion each other!

TODAY confirmed that Bill Nye has tied the knot with Mundy. According to People, the "Science Guy" and the journalist wed in late May at the Enid A. Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

Their guests included Mundy's daughter, Anna, who toasted to the couple, Nye's brother, Darby, and Nye's friend of over 50 years, Brian, both of whom also congratulated the pair.

Liza Mundy (L) and Bill Nye attend Global Citizen Prize on May 22, 2022, in New York. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Mundy wore a satin sleeveless gown that featured a mermaid hemline and jeweled belt at the waist, while Nye was dressed in a classic black suit and cufflinks that once belonged to his father, with small blue stones in the center, according to People.

Their wedding was definitely a day to remember as Robert Picardo, who is known for playing The Doctor in the "Star Trek" franchise and The Cowboy in 1987's "Innerspace," had officiated the wedding.

At the reception, Mundy changed into a pair of sparkling sneakers and took to the dance floor with Nye. The newlyweds danced to Sam Cooke's rendition of “What a Wonderful World" for their first dance.

According to People, Nye and Mundy first connected after the science educator heard that the journalist mentioned his mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, in her book, "Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II." He sent an email to Mundy, and they later started dating.

The couple's wedding was captured by photojournalist and former White House photographer, Pete Souza. On Instagram, he shared the photos that he took of their ceremony.

"Yes it’s true, I’m now officially a wedding photographer," he joked in the caption.

This year, Nye and Mundy have gone to a number of outings together. In March, they attended Captain Planet Foundation 30th Anniversary Gala in Atlanta, Georgia, before they made an appearance at the Global Citizen Prize in May in New York City.

Liza Mundy (L) and Bill Nye attend "The End Is Nye" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 17, 2022, in New York. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Last week, they attended the premiere of Nye's upcoming TV series, “The End Is Nye” at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

They matched in blue outfits for the event and posed alongside one another on the red carpet.