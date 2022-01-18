'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin announces engagement with adorable picture

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sweetin shared her big news shortly before she celebrates a milestone birthday.

Dec. 14, 2018
Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Jodie Sweetin received an early birthday present she’ll never forget.

On Monday, the “Full House” star, who turns 40 Wednesday, announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski have gotten engaged.

“‘In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine,’” she quoted Maya Angelou in her post, alongside a photo of her and Wasilewski beaming.

“I love you Mescal, for always,” she continued. “You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40.”

Sweetin gave her followers a good look at her engagement ring.jodiesweetin/ Instagram

“Congratulations sis Love you,” commented “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure.

“Congratulations!!!” wrote “The Wonder Years” star Danica McKellar.

“Ahhhhhhh! Yay!” commented “Even Stevens” star Christy Carlson Romano.

Wasilewski posted the same photo, as well as a closeup of his new fiancée’s ring.

“So that happened…” he wrote.

Sweetin, who has been married three times, revealed on Valentine’s Day in 2018 that she and Wasilewski were dating.

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with ... Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year,” she wrote in part.

Sweetin’s engagement news comes about a week after the “Full House” family faced the death of their TV dad, Bob Saget. The cast shared a statement grieving his loss, and Sweetin posted her own tribute to him on Instagram.

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was,” she wrote.

