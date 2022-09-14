Josh Duhamel went to the ER on the morning of his recent wedding

Josh Duhamel busted a move a little too vigorously before tying the knot with Audra Mari — because he ended up in the emergency room with an injured back.

Mari, 28, told Vogue Australia that on the morning of the couple's recent wedding, the "Transformers" actor, 49, was treated for a slipped disc, which he suffered after “pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus" the night before.

Mari laughed as she told the publication that she and her groom-to-be didn't let the ER visit get them down. Their attitude? “Cue the cortisone shot, and let’s get married!”

Duhamel and Mari tied the knot last weekend in Fargo, North Dakota, in the same church where Mari was baptized and confirmed.

The model and TV personality said she and Duhamel chose North Dakota for their wedding location because they both were born and raised in the state.

"Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to," she explained. "I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world.”

On Wednesday, Duhamel, who was previously married to pop star Fergie, posted a pic on Instagram showing him and Mari on their wedding day.

"What an amazing day. I feel so lucky to have so many great friends, a supporting family, and now a wife that makes it all that much better. I love you babe @audramari," he wrote in his caption.

Duhamel and Mari, who began dating in 2019, announced their engagement in January.

“It’s on!!” Duhamel captioned an Instagram pic of the couple standing on the beach. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

In the photo, Duhamel held a handwritten note that read, “Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?”