Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar tie the knot in stunning Tuscan wedding

Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar are husband and wife.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor and the model said “I do” on July 9, 2022, the couple shared on their Instagrams on Monday.

“July 9th, 2022… Per sempre 💙,” they captioned their photo, which shows the 40-year-old “Insecure” star in a custom burgundy Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, while the bride stunned in a strapless wedding gown by the same designer.

Per Vogue, Ellis and Senicar, 36, began dating in 2015 after meeting at a Los Angeles bar. Ellis proposed in January 2019 during a trip to Bali and they immediately began planning their destination wedding. After hunting for the perfect location, they got married at Villa Mangiacane in San Casciano in Tuscany.

“We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together,” Senicar told the magazine, adding that they planned to get married in 2020, but were forced to cancel their wedding multiple times amid the pandemic.

The couple at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021 at Villa Eilenroc on July 16, 2021 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Dave Benett/amfAR / Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR

When their big day finally came, the newlyweds were able to included their almost 3-year-old daughter Nora Grace in the celebration. The little one “stole the show” as their flower girl.

Additionally, guests included Ellis’ former “Insecure” colleagues like Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Penny Prentice, as well as “Top Gun” actor Glen Powell and actors Anna Kendrick, Ego Nwodim and Nik Dodani, among others.

“I just feel like we need a vacation after throwing the craziest three-day party ever,” Ellis said. “But it was amazing. After everything that everyone has been through over the last few years to bring over 190 people together for three days in Tuscany and celebrate was surreal.”

Senicar added, “I am still processing everything, but I am beyond happy that all of our friends got together to celebrate our love.”