Ricki Lake ties the knot with fiancé Ross Burningham: 'We did it!'

Ricki Lake kicked off 2022 by tying the knot with her fiancé, Ross Burningham.

The couple walked down the aisle on Jan. 2 in an outdoor ceremony at their home. The actor and former talk show host, 53, shared several photos from the from the big day Sunday on Instagram.

In the pics, Lake dons a cheerful orange caftan and holds a small bouquet of flowers. In two of the snaps, the "Hairspray" star can be seen standing on a stool so she could look the much-taller Burningham in the eye as they exchanged their vows.

"We did it! 1/2/22. Ross and I said I DO! 💍🍾✨♥️🥰," the new bride gushed in her caption.

Lake announced her engagement to Burningham in February 2021 in a statement to TODAY.

"Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives. Both of us, newly empty nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come," the statement read.

She also shared the happy news with her Instagram followers. Next to a photo of the couple beaming with happiness, she wrote, "Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged! 💍 ♥️

"This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she continued, adding, "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

Burningham began showing up in Lake's Instagram photos in December 2020. He's been a steady presence ever since, frequently appearing alongside Lake at various beaches, or posing with Lake's dog.

Just a month before the nuptials, Lake shared two sweet shots of the couple smiling and kissing at Malibu Beach.

"Happy. Lucky. Deserving," she captioned them, adding the hashtags #grateful, #thisis53 and #selflove.

Shortly before announcing their engagement, Lake celebrated Burningham’s birthday with a sweet tribute that thanked him for bringing her “joy and peace and laughs.”

Next to several photos of Burningham, Lake wrote, “I pinch myself, I am such a lucky girl. Thank you for choosing me.”

This is Lake's third marriage. From 2012 until 2015, she was married to Christian Evans, who battled bipolar disorder and died by suicide in 2017. She also shares two sons with her first husband Rob Sussman, whom she was married to from 1994 until 2004.