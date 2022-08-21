See Sofia Vergara and more 'Modern Family' stars celebrate Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams doubled as a “Modern Family” reunion.

Hyland and Adams, who got engaged in July 2019, tied the knot on Saturday, Aug. 20 at a stunning vineyard. In attendance were Hyland’s former co-stars from the ABC hit comedy, including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould.

Vergara, who brought her son Manolo as her date, documented the special day on Instagram.

In one post, she shared a photo from a photo booth where she posed alongside Mikita, Gould, Ferguson and another guest.

She wrote in the caption, “#sarahandwells wedding,” alongside a series of heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Vergara shared two snaps in a carousel post on Instagram posing alongside Stephanie Levinson, the senior vice president of casting of 20th Century Fox, and her son Manolo. In the caption, she added, “Summer wedding!!”

After posting a photo posing in her floral black and white dress leaning up against a car with the caption “Wedding weekend,” Vergara ended her posting spree with a sweet snap on Instagram posing with Ferguson and Mikita, writing, “Luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita.”

In an Instagram story, Vergara shared two more snaps with her beloved former co-stars.

Gould and the “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for a sweet selfie after the sun had set, both smiling for the camera. Vergara tagged her on-screen step-grandson and added a purple heart sticker to the frame.

In another photo from the ceremony, Vergara revealed Bowen was sitting behind her in an elegant green gown.

Earlier in the day, Ferguson shared a snap on Instagram of himself, Bowen and Gould posing for a photo in a corner booth. In the caption, he alluded to the wedding, writing, “Gathering together for a very special occasion!”

Bowen shared the same image in her feed, changing up the caption with, “Yay! Just…yay. I love my fake family.”

In the evening, Ferguson shared a photo posing next to his husband as they donned coordinating blue suits.

“dads night out,” he said in the caption, adding a single red heart emoji.

Hyland and Adams’s relationship began in September 2017 after meeting on Twitter. The new “Love Island USA” host revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that Adams had initiated the conversation when he sent her a direct message.

In July 2019, Adams popped the question to Hyland in a romantic proposal on the beach while the couple were on vacation. The couple were set to tie the knot originally on August 8, 2020, but the wedding was ultimately postponed due to the pandemic.

Hyland appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about her new hosting gig, as well as her relationship with her then fiancé. After she was asked if it was love at first sight with with Adams, she responded, “A bit, yes.”

“Wells and I had been talking for a couple of months and then on our first date, I said in my head, ‘I’m gonna marry this man,” she said, adding that she revealed this to him about a month later.

But when Hyland told him, he didn’t have a negative reaction. Instead, she said he replied, “’Okay, great, what kind of wedding do you want?’”

Hyland also revealed the moment that she knew she felt strongly about Adams, telling Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “I just kind of threw him into the lion’s den and for our first date, I took him to the night before the Emmys with all of my co-stars and a bunch of other actors, writers, and directors."

"We were dancing on the dance floor and I had a water in my hand and my purse in the other and he asked me if he could hold my purse for me and I recoiled in PTSD being like ‘Why would you want to hold my purse?’" she recalled. "And he was like ‘So you could dance more comfortably.’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna marry this guy.’”

