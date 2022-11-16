Taylor Lautner marries girlfriend Taylor Dome at California winery

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Lautner and his now-wife, Taylor “Tay” Dome.

The couple got married on Friday, Nov. 11, exactly one year after they got engaged, according to Vogue. The newlyweds exchanged vows in front of 100 family and friends at Epoch Estate Winery outside of Paso Robles, California.

The “Twilight” actor and nurse shared photos from their wedding on their Instagrams on Nov. 15, simply captioning the post, “Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner.”

The groom looked dapper in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, while the bride wore a Winnie Couture wedding dress with lace capes coming off the shoulders, per the magazine.

Lautner and Dome began dating in 2018, after they were introduced by the actor's sister, Makena. Vogue reported that Makena had given birth days before the wedding and wasn't able to attend the celebrations.

“The first three, four or five times I hung out with Tay she had no idea I was interested in her and thought I was just being nice to my sister’s friends,” Lautner previously told TODAY in August. “It took it took a while for her to realize what was actually going on.”

The actor — who portrayed werewolf Jacob Black in the vampire franchise, based on the hit novels by Stephanie Meyer — also revealed that he knew that his wife-to-be was a “Twilight” fan and Team Edward. Dome later confirmed her childhood crush was Robert Pattinson’s vampire character in an Instagram post.

“And at one point, I think she did just tell me that she was on the other side, but (that was) back then,” the actor said, adding, “I was fine with it as long as I converted her now.”

“She may be a fan of mine, but I’m an even bigger fan of hers. She’s a nurse and has a heart of gold and just started her own foundation speaking about mental health,” the actor said. “And I just I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

They got engaged on Nov. 11, 2021 at a winery in the Paso Robles area.

Lautner also told TODAY that they had spoken about Dome taking his last name.

“I left it up to her. I was like you, you do whatever you want to do,” Lautner said. “But she wants to take my name. So, it’s going to be very confusing, for sure.”

The couple also share two dogs together, Remi whom they adopted in July 2021 and Dome’s Lily, who Lautner said “instantly became my dog daughter.”