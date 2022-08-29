Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get married after 3-year engagement

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have made it official. The couple got married this past weekend after nearly three years of dating.

Bella, 38, announced she had tied the knot with Chigvintsev, 40, in an Instagram post on Monday.

"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all," she wrote in the caption of a photo of their rings, adding that the wedding will be featured in a four-part series on E! titled “Nikki Bella Says I Do."

The former WWE star also shared a photo of her and her husband looking out over what appears to be the Seine River with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Bella first met Chigvintsev in 2017 when they were partners on season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars." Bella was engaged to pro wrestler John Cena at the time, but the couple called off their engagement and ended their relationship in 2018.

Bella confirmed she was dating Chigvintsev, a professional dancer who has starred in nearly a dozen seasons of "DWTS," in July 2019, and the pair got engaged in November of the same year, though Bella didn't share the news with her fans until January 2020.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you," Bella said in an Instagram caption at the time. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Just a few weeks later, Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella, announced they were both pregnant with due dates just a week and a half apart.

Bella and Chigvintsev had their first child, Matteo, a few months later in July 2020, just a few hours after her sister announced her baby had arrived one day later.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Bella wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

The "Total Bellas" has been married once before. She married her high school sweetheart when she was 20, per People, but the marriage was annulled three years later.