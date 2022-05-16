Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now legally married

Congratulations to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — again!

The couple, who unofficially said their “I dos” at a Las Vegas chapel in April, just made it legal.

A source close to the musician confirmed to NBC News that the couple officially tied the knot Sunday. NBC News was unable to confirm any other details about the wedding.

TMZ first reported spotting the reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer swapping vows on the steps of a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October 2021. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, made headlines just last month with their just-for-fun nuptials in Vegas.

The bride and groom both wore leather jackets at the One Love Wedding Chapel in the early hours on April 4, as an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated for the pair.

But while twice is nice when it comes to weddings, it seems Kardashian and Barker are aiming for third-time’s-a-charm territory.

Their legal marriage is said to be just a precursor to yet another walk down the aisle for the happy couple.

People reports Kardashian and Barker plan to have a big Italian wedding, with their children and families by their sides, in the near future.

Kardashian and Barker announced their engagement in October of last year.

The duo began dating in January 2021, but their friendship dates back many years before that. On a recent episode of her family’s titular Hulu series, Kardashian explained that timing played a big part in their shift towards romance.

“I was definitely always attracted to Travis,” she confessed. “I think it was just the right time in my life.”