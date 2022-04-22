Love is in the air on season five of "Selling Sunset." Between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship and Heather Rae El Moussa's wedding, the season features ample action on the relationship front.

Vanessa Villela, who joined the cast in season four, also has a romance. In fact, the camera catches a proposal — of sorts.

At the time of season five's filming in 2021, Villela was in a long-distance relationship with Nicholas Hardy (who also uses the pseudonym Tom Fraud). She lived in L.A. and he lived in the U.K.

"Doing long distance is not as easy as I would like. The more deep our love gets, the harder it is to be apart," she says in an interview on the show. Later, she tells agent Davina Potratz of her crossroads, "I'm like, 'What should I do?' I have my career here. I honestly don't know."

By the end of the season, Villela appears to have made a major life change, possibly moving to London. Here's what to know about the couple, including what has happened since season five stopped filming.

They started dating in the fall of 2020

On "Selling Sunset," Villela explains how she and Hardy met. They connected online and spoke for three months. Then, they met in Mexico and fell in love. "We were supposed to stay for 10 days and then stayed for two months," she explains.

On Instagram, Hardy posted an anniversary post. On Oct. 10, 2020, Hardy wrote, his "life changed forever."

"We had so much in common from the start! It was like a bolt of lightning," he wrote, saying that Villela was "his soulmate."

Villela and Hardy got engaged in 2022

In "Selling Sunset," Hardy comes into the Oppenheim Group's office to say goodbye to Villela before leaving for London for an undetermined amount of time.

He surprises Villela (and the rest of the agents) by presenting her with a promise ring, seemingly to indicate that he plans to propose at some point.

The proposal came in Jan. 2022. Villela posted a video of the engagement on her Instagram page. He appeared to pop the question in Los Angeles, given the Hollywood sign visible in the distance.

"You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince," Villela wrote in the caption.

He goes by a pseudonym, Tom Fraud

You may have noticed that Villela's fiancé is called Nick in "Selling Sunset," but frequently is associated with name Tom Fraud online, including announcement posts about their engagement.

As he explains on his website, Tom Fraud is a pseudonym. "Fraud stands for the idea of going against the tide, doing your own thing and doing it your way," the website reads. It adds, "Fraud is a way of life."

Hardy is a professional photographer

Hardy's website says that "his talent" as a photographer lies in "expressing timeless images that ooze beauty and sophistication but with a twist."

According to his LinkedIn page, Hardy works as the creative director of Lascivious Lingerie. Villela modeled the lingerie's items during Denver Fashion Week. She also has her own swimwear line.

Did Villela permanently move to England?

At the end of season five, Vanessa decides to board a plan for London. But the move might not have been permanent. She and Hardy got engaged in Los Angeles, and she's still listed as an agent on the Oppenheim Group's website.

The show's future is still hazy: Netflix has yet to renew it for a season six. But if it does continue, we're likely to see more of Hardy and Villela's relationship.