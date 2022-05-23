Kourtney Kardashian incorporated a very special detail into her veil during her wedding to Travis Barker.

The newlyweds tied the knot on Sunday in Portofino, Italy, and the bride wore a lingerie-inspired Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress.

When it came time to select a veil, Kardashian decided to add in some meaningful details, aka a depiction of the Virgin Mary, as Vogue reports.

Wowza! The veil had a train for days. kimkardashian / Instagram

The Virgin Mary image was inspired by an identical tattoo on Barker's skull, which includes the words "family," "loyalty" and "respect." Naturally, the veil featured the same words.

Travis Barker's Virgin Mary tattoo inspired his wife's veil. John Shearer / Getty Images

In addition to the Virgin Mary, the striking veil also featured an ultra long train and hand embroidered flowers that took inspiration from Portofino’s Mediterranean gardens.

The 43-year-old shared several professional photos from her nuptials on Instagram, including one where she poses with her newly minted husband as he pops open a bottle of champagne.

The mother of three accessorized her custom dress with tulle gloves and lace pumps, and her husband also looked dapper in a black double breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit.

The bride and groom on their special day. alabamaluellabarker / Instagram

In the days leading up to the wedding, the entire Kardashian clan stepped out in style in Portofino, and the bride wore another religious-inspired frock: a black dress with a depiction of the Virgin Mary in the middle.

Kardashian's three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — were on hand for the festivities, as were Barker's children — his son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

The matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner, was present for her daughter's big day, as were the bride's sisters, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. Kim also brought her eldest child, daughter North, 8, and Kylie traveled with her daughter Stormi, 4.

Last week, the happy couple made things legally official and tied the knot. Afterwards, Kardashian shared several photos after their courthouse wedding.

“Till death do us part,” she captioned her Instagram post.

In April, the couple had everyone wondering if they were actually married after they held a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Alas, they didn't have a legally binding wedding license with them, so it was all for fun.