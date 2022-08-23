Jennifer Lopez posts first peek at Georgia wedding

Jennifer Lopez has given the world a sneak peek of her seemingly luxurious wedding look from last weekend, when she celebrated being newly married to Ben Affleck.

The "Let's Get Loud" artist posted a closeup image to Instagram Tuesday of her face behind a veil dressed in white garb with feathers around her neckline.

"First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com," Lopez captioned the photo, referring to her blog.

As of Tuesday morning, Lopez had yet to post about her wedding celebration on the blog.

After obtaining their marriage license in July, the couple exchanged their second round of vows at Affleck's estate on Hampton Island Preserve near Savannah, Georgia on Aug. 20.

Lopez reportedly wore a white Ralph Lauren wedding gown with a cascading train for the ceremony, while Affleck donned a tux with a white jacket, according to People. Their children and guests also sported a similar color trend, dressed in white.

After their first exchange of "I do" on July 16 in Clark County, Nevada, Lopez changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in an earlier blog post.

The newlyweds "barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight," according to Lopez. She explained that the spot stayed open late for a few minutes and let the pair take photos in a pink Cadillac convertible, which had been formerly used by Elvis Presley.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives," Lopez continued.

She signed the blog post, "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Known as "Bennifer," the two dated in the early 2000s and were engaged in 2003. In 2004, Lopez and Affleck split, citing "excessive media attention. After Lopez broke up with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the stars rekindled their love in 2021 and were engaged for the second time in April.