NFL star Patrick Mahomes reveals the sweet meaning of his newborn son's nickname

Patrick Mahomes revealed the endearing reason for his newborn son's nickname Bronze.

On Nov. 28, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second child, a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

"It’s cool, obviously," Patrick said during a Nov. 30 press conference. "It’s awesome to bring in a son to add to my family. Everything went great, and everything went smooth, and Brittany’s a champ, so it's been really cool."

The married couple, who were high school sweethearts, also share a 1-year-old daughter named Sterling Skye.

"When me and Brittany had Sterling, we didn't know if it was a girl or boy at first so we started thinking of girl and boys' names," said Patrick. "We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever."

The athlete added, "I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like 5 or 6 years old. I always thought it was going to be 'Trey' as a third."

Patrick credited his brother Jackson for his son's shiny nickname.

"He said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,' so we went with that,” he said. “It works out well. He can have his own thing now, where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. Then, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward."

Another sweet connection between the siblings is their birth announcements.

Patrick and Brittany announced their second child with an Instagram photo showing the infant (only his legs) lying on a brown blanket imprinted with the family name, and a necklace spelling his nickname.

Patrick and Brittany also marked Sterling's Feb. 2021 arrival with a piece of jewelry. In her birth announcement, the mom wore a necklace that spelled out her daughter's name.

The couple married in March 2022 after getting engaged in September 2020. As reported by TODAY.com, they started dating when they attended Whitehouse High School in Texas.

They shared their second pregnancy with a cute family photo in which Sterling held a sign that read, "Big sister duties coming soon."

