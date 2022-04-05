Christina Haack has married fiancé Josh Hall

Christina Haack has married her fiancé, Josh Hall. The couple tied the knot after a year of dating, a rep for Haack confirmed to TODAY on Tuesday.

The "Christina on the Coast" star, 38, has already changed her surname to Hall on her Instagram account, but so far she's shared no wedding pics.

It's marriage No. 3 for Haack. She was previously married to British television personality Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son, Hudson, 2, and also to her former "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

Haack went public with her relationship with Hall in July 2021. Alongside an Instagram photo of the couple hugging one another at the beach, the HGTV star explained that she met the realtor in the spring but decided to keep the romance private for a while.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” Haack wrote.

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it,” she added.

Haack announced the couple's engagement in September 2021 when she shared a trio of pics of herself and Hall getting cozy at the beach on Instagram.

She captioned the post using only emoji of a heart, a lock, a key and a diamond ring.

Haack’s wedding news comes less than a week after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself giving Hall a sweet kiss.

In her caption she wrote, "Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up."