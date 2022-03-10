Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa announce ‘Flip or Flop’ will end after 10 seasons

It's a wrap for "Flip or Flop."

Christina Haack announced Thursday on Instagram that the hit HGTV series, which she co-hosts with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, is coming to an end next week after 10 seasons.

"Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era. Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale," Haack, 38, wrote alongside a photo of her and El Moussa, 40, posing with the show's crew members.

"I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn’t this be crazy if this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later," continued Haack.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support. I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible," she wrote.

"Flip or Flop" debuted in 2013 with Haack co-hosting the home renovation series with then-husband El Moussa. Despite a 2016 split and a 2018 divorce, the former couple, who share a son and a daughter, continued co-hosting the show.

"It’s been a wild ride to say the least!!" Haack wrote in her post. "I’m excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned!"

El Moussa shared the news on his own Instagram page, telling fans, "This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!

"You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between. But I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!" he teased.

"With only TWO episodes left, we’ve definitely saved the best for last!" he added.

Though "Flip or Flop" will be no more, fans will see plenty of Haack and El Moussa on HGTV. The network announced just last week that it signed new multiyear deals with the pair.

Haack will continued showing off her real estate and design expertise in her popular series "Christina on the Coast," while El Moussa will keep up hosting duties on his hit series "Flipping 101."