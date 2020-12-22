Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year looks different for a lot of us. With the holidays underway and shipping deadlines passed or looming, that means we're doing our holiday shopping earlier than usual. But we know old habits die hard.

It's easy to put off your gift shopping until the last minute, and you're not the only one to do so. According to RetailMeNot, almost half of Americans typically save their holiday shopping until the week before Christmas — sometimes even later!

If you still have a few people left on your gift list, don't panic just yet. Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post has got you covered with her best last-minute gift picks. These brands not only have free shipping (if you order by 3 p.m. EST) but will also aim to deliver your gifts just in time for Christmas. And some have promo codes so you can treat yourself to some savings during checkout, too.

Keep reading for Post's picks along with more fun gifts rounded together by Shop TODAY. Just be sure to double-check shipping details before you check out since deadlines will vary based on retailer and item.

Whether you're shopping for your husband, daughter, mother or grandma, these fast-shipping items are sure to make their year.

Last-minute gifts seen on TODAY

Loungewear is a wardrobe staple these days, so gift the fashionista in your life a cute pullover. This fuzzy top was made with 100% recycled materials from approximately 50 recycled plastic bottles. Get this adorable top with free one-day shipping using the code TODAY.

These unisex pajamas are perfect for matching with the family or buying on their own. Bundle the bottoms with the JamTee for $75 and enjoy the comfort of the French Terry MicroModalFabric. The boxer-inspired bottoms also come with pockets!

Accessories are a girl's best friend and these block bracelets provide a little extra positivity and inspiration with each one. You can choose from the besties bundle, grateful bundle, just love or more. Make sure to use the promo code TODAY for two-day free shipping.

Show the woman in your life some appreciation with one of these three bundles including the mom's rule bundle, the wine lovers bundle and the girl boss bundle. You'll also receive two-day free shipping using the promo code TODAY.

Provide an in-house spa experience no matter where they are. They will enjoy a massage that will soothe and relax joints including the back and neck. Celebrities such as Oprah, the Kardashians and Hailey Bieber have all praised the effectiveness of this massager, especially on sore joints and muscles. You can also buy this massager for $129 when you use the code LMGDEALS.

You can never go wrong with gifting someone food. If your foodie loves a quality gourmet meal, then send them some seafood straight from Maine. Provided by the small business Black Point Seafood, Goldbelly shines a light on small businesses across America.

For the sweet tooth in your life, they are sure to enjoy these cinnamon buns from Goldbelly. Enjoy the homemade goodness of this New York small business. Right now, you can even enjoy free shipping and free overnight shipping.

Some people are just hard to shop for, but this subscription service aims to provide some tasty snacks for the special man in your life. The brand aims to support small-batch American makers and will send a variety of snacks from small businesses.

Editor's note: Shipping is still free, but the crate will arrive after Christmas. You will be sent a PDF gift card that you can print or forward.

For a gift that's fast and thoughtful, TilePix will create a personal collection of framed photos to place under the tree. All you have to do is download the app, choose your photos and pick them up at your nearest Walgreens. Save an extra 40% when you enter the code SANTA40 at checkout.

This holiday season might look a little different, but that doesn't mean you can't still show your family some love. You and your loved ones can create a personalized video montage message to send to your family and friends this holiday season. Just collect each separate video message, and VidHug will do the rest. You'll also receive 15% off when you use the promo code TODAYSHOW.

Winter is the best time to wrap yourself up in your favorite blanket and relax on the couch. If you find that your feet are always cold, this blanket aims to put a stop to that with a special pocket just for your feet. Get free two-day shipping when you use the code FREESHIPTODAY at checkout.

Best last-minute gifts from Amazon

Every cook loves a brand new tool to use in the kitchen, and this Amazon bestseller practically does it all. Your favorite cook can enjoy preparing meals in this seven-in-one pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and more.

Whether they love politics or aim to be president one day, surprise them with this No. 1 seller on Amazon. Learn about the past resident's journey to the presidency and gain an inside scoop on what it was like living and working in the White House.

Have a food fight — without the mess. You can keep the kids and your family entertained during the holidays with this lighthearted game that involves cards, chance and dodgeball — if dodgeball involved tossing two soft burritos at one another.

Best last-minute gifts from Bloomingdales

Cut-off times vary by store, but you can buy online and pick up in store, do curbside pickup or select same-day delivery. Just your order by 1 p.m. Monday–Saturday or noon on Sunday ,and it’ll be delivered to you the same day for the cost of standard shipping plus a $20 fee.

Their home will smell like the holidays thanks to this bestselling fragrance set from Nest. Along with festive fragrance oils like birchwood pine and holiday mulling spices, it also comes with a diffuser with geo-location technology that releases aromas based on a customized schedule.

Give your AirPods a break. These sheep shearling earmuffs also have Bluetooth connectivity. Just pair them with your mobile device and you're ready to head outside.

Enjoy a taste of luxury that also packs some punch. This Oprah-approved bundle includes a white truffle and two black truffle hot sauces.

If you have a caffeine lover on your list, this sleek coffee maker will be right up their alley.

Best last-minute gifts from Nordstrom

Nordstrom offers a variety of holiday shopping options, but if you're shipping your items, they recommend selecting $20 expedited shipping for eligible items by 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 23 so that they'll arrive by Christmas. Otherwise, you have the option to buy online and pick up in store or curbside.

This oversize scarf is basically a wearable blanket, and it comes in two versatile colors.

What's cuter than a kid in a tiny pair of slippers? These classic scuff slippers from Ugg make an excellent gift for young boys or girls and come in a wide range of sizes and colors.

Filled with gourmet of-the-moment flavors such as cookie butter, tangerine and salted pistachio, these handmade truffles from L.A. will make waves at their dessert table.

They'll love toting things around in this modern duffle bag from Herschel Supply Co. Available in three colors and patterns, it's made from a tough tech fabric and comes with its own shoe compartment.

Best last-minute gifts from L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean lets you reserve your items online for in-store pickup, though their suggested deadlines for shipping by Christmas have passed.

If you know someone who is always on the go, they'll love this durable backpack with tons of storage options.

The brand's waterproof leather boots are a winter wardrobe staple, and a fresh new pair is always a welcome treat.

Treat the guy in your life to a pair of waterproof boots built for durability.

These classic slippers are really cozy and come in kid and adult sizes.

If a white Christmas is in the forecast, this snow tube will offer hours of enjoyment on snowy afternoons.

Best last-minute gifts from Anthropologie

Be sure to place your order by 12/22 11:59 p.m. PST with overnight shipping to get your gifts by Christmas Eve. And for a limited time, you can get a $10 credit if you order online and do in-store pickup.

Add some extra holiday flair to your 'do with this sparkly knotted headband.

Staying cozy and feeling cute has never been so easy. Available in three colors and patterns, this pullover mock neck is perfect for the fashionistas in your life.

A monogrammed gift is the perfect way to put some extra thought into a last-minute gift, and this delicate necklace gets high praise from Anthropologie customers.

Best last-minute gifts from Walmart

Walmart says you can order by 4 p.m. local time by Dec. 12 for pickup or delivery for your store on Dec. 24. Delivery is available for select items and locations. You can see details at checkout.

If you're looking for an impressive tech gift at a reasonable price, you can't go wrong with the Apple AirPods with a charging case.

Get this coveted gadget for $30 so they can have style and function on all on their wrist.

If you have an aspiring kid chef on your list, they'll love whipping up recipes with this modern Easy-Bake oven.

Best last-minute gifts from Target

You can get eligible Target items via same-day delivery if you try Shipt for free for four weeks or pay a one-time delivery fee. You can also order ahead and pick it up curbside or in store. You can also get free two-day shipping when you spend $35 or use a Target RedCard.

Help them start their morning off right with the gift of a good cup of joe.

Get the (mini) breakfast of champions with this super cute waffle maker available in a range of colors.

Get the gamer in your life one of the most talked-about games this year.

Best last-minute gifts from Zappos

Deadlines for Zappos will vary, so the retailer recommends confirming your shipping confirmation date when you check out to make sure your gift arrives by Christmas.

Everyone needs a sturdy pair of wedges in their closet, and this option from Sorel has rave reviews on Zappos.

Who says Birkenstocks are only for the summer? This shearling-lined pair will leave their feet cozy and warm during chillier evenings.

These sleek and functional Adidas are a great affordable option for all the well-dressed guys on your list.

Your favorite young cub will look adorable in this knit beanie complete with decorative ears and accents.

For anyone who still needs some boots for the winter, grab these fashionable light pink Sperry kicks.

Best last-minute subscriptions & e-gifts

Beauty and skin care fanatics will love receiving a monthly box filled with generous-size samples. This gift set gets you a box filled with bestsellers to give them and a card good for a three-month subscription.

Winter is the perfect time to curl up with a good book, so give your favorite bookworm the gift of a new bestselling read every month courtesy of Book of the Month.

Winc is a wine club that delivers boxes of wine to your doorstep at an affordable price. You can choose to deliver a one-time tasting or go all out with a monthly subscription service (the latter delivers four bottles of wine each month). You can pick your own bottles or let Winc choose for you. Shipping and the membership are both free — you just pay for the wines, which start at only $13.

KiwiCo. delivers STEAM-based crates to kids of all ages who dream of being future scientists, artists, creators and makers. The brand strives to make STEAM (science, tech, engineering, art and math) fun and engaging. Each crate is based on the child's age, and you can choose the gift of a few months (starting at $60 for three months) or the full year (starting at $17 a month).

